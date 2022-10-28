Read full article on original website
Medical examiners: Number of deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida rises to 125
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners confirm the deaths of 125 people have been related to Ian. The deaths span 18 counties in Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area, as of Thursday, Oct. 20.
No one won the Powerball jackpot, but 2 Florida players won at least $1 million
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — No one took home the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot on Halloween, but two Floridians did get a special treat. Three players from Florida, New York and Oklahoma won the Match 5+ Power Play for a $2 million prize. Another Florida player was among seven others who matched 5 numbers to win $1 million.
Indiana police arrest man in 2017 killings of 2 teen girls
Allen was arrested on Oct. 26 and formally charged on the 28th. He was taken to the White County jail and is being held without bond.
Scammers can steal the title to your home, but it's rare and easily preventable
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You’ve likely seen or heard the commercials warning that scammers and identity thieves are now stealing houses right out from under unsuspecting homeowners. The companies behind these warnings say fraudsters can use forged signatures and fake IDs to transfer ownership of your property to...
Florida’s death penalty: Why Nikolas Cruz won’t be sentenced to death after Parkland school shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. — It has been almost five years since 17 people were murdered by Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Just recently, a jury spared Cruz’s life by not recommending the death penalty as his sentence. This verdict was obviously very emotional for the victim’s families, community members and people watching his trial unfold.
