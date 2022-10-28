ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

10NEWS

Medical examiners: Number of deaths related to Hurricane Ian in Florida rises to 125

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The number of deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida. The Florida District Medical Examiners confirm the deaths of 125 people have been related to Ian. The deaths span 18 counties in Florida, including here in the Tampa Bay area, as of Thursday, Oct. 20.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida's death penalty: Why Nikolas Cruz won't be sentenced to death after Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — It has been almost five years since 17 people were murdered by Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Just recently, a jury spared Cruz’s life by not recommending the death penalty as his sentence. This verdict was obviously very emotional for the victim’s families, community members and people watching his trial unfold.
PARKLAND, FL

