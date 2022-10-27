ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Claims Emerge About Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Left The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to embark on a UK tour earlier in 2022, royal insiders balked at the idea. As one former Buckingham Palace employee told the Daily Beast, the couple had some nerve conducting what amounted to a semi-royal tour, considering that "their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit]. It looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."
womansday.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted to Move to a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet, but they've retained Frogmore Cottage as their home in England—a gift from the Queen after their wedding. However, turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally hoped to move from Kensington Palace (where they first lived together) to a "suite of apartments" in Windsor Castle.
prestigeonline.com

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living

Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal, and has even penned his own memoir, entitled ‘Spare’, which will be released on January 10, 2023.
netflixjunkie.com

As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family

As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.
brides.com

King Charles Has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Photo on Display

King Charles III is starting his new reign surrounded by reminders of his family—and their love. On October 13, 2022, the King met with Prime Minister Liz Truss at the royal residence to discuss government matters, which will be the first of many weekly audiences. Lizzie Robinson of ITV News posted a video of the meeting on Twitter, and the footage shows a collection of sentimental family photos, including one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photographs.
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry's Tell-All, Panic Over 'The Crown' Season 5 & More

Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 27, 2022. Prince Harry announced that his brand-new memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023. The royal family confirmed that King Charles will auction 14 of Queen Elizabeth’s racehorses that were passed down to him. According to Hello! magazine, this is standard procedure for the reigning monarch.
Decider.com

“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
netflixjunkie.com

Who Is Howie Mandel Who Spoke Out in Support of Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle is doing an amazing job with her Spotify podcast Archetypes. The show earned a lot of audience within two months of its release and its nomination for the People’s Choice Award is proof of the same. However, more often than not, the podcast lands her in trouble.

