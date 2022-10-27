Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Agrees To Kate Middleton's Plan Of Reconciliation To Bring Harry and William Together - Report
Kate Middleton is willing to do everything to end the feud between Prince William and Prince Harry. Allegedly, the Duchess of Cornwall wants to make amends with Meghan Markle to bring the two brothers together when they visit the U.S., and the Duchess of Sussex seems to agree.
New Claims Emerge About Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Really Left The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to embark on a UK tour earlier in 2022, royal insiders balked at the idea. As one former Buckingham Palace employee told the Daily Beast, the couple had some nerve conducting what amounted to a semi-royal tour, considering that "their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit]. It looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted to Move to a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet, but they've retained Frogmore Cottage as their home in England—a gift from the Queen after their wedding. However, turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally hoped to move from Kensington Palace (where they first lived together) to a "suite of apartments" in Windsor Castle.
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
Body Language Expert Notes How Prince William and Kate Middleton Manage Crowds Differently Than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Body language experts noticed a subtle difference in how Prince William and Kate Middleton take on pro-royal crowds compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living
Prince Harry: Net worth, life with Meghan and what he does for a living. Curious about Prince Harry and how he has made a good living since he left the royal family?. Prince Henry Charles Albert David, better known as Prince Harry, is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana. However, he is carving his own identity in the world as a non-working royal, and has even penned his own memoir, entitled ‘Spare’, which will be released on January 10, 2023.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle Uses Queen’s Subtle Trick to Look Royal in New Photos With Prince Harry
A body language expert analyzed new photos released of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and spotted a trick the queen would use. The expert thinks Meghan's color choice is an attempt to look 'royal.'
Royal Expert Explains Why Kate Middleton Is ‘Very Optimistic’ That Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reconcile
Find out why the Princess of Wales is said to be "very optimistic" that her husband and her brother-in-law are headed for a reconciliation.
Commentator Slams Meghan Markle’s Tribute to Queen: ‘We Should Just Forget You Trashed the Royal Family on Oprah?’
A royal expert took aim at Meghan Markle's recent tribute to the queen in a Variety interview, pointing out how Meghan had 'trashed the royal family on Oprah.'
As relations “hit rock bottom” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Decide To Hold Back Celebrating Christmas with Royal Family
As we inch closer to Prince Harry’s memoir’s publishing date, new controversies have started taking their shape. His raw and unflinching book named Spare which is due on 10th January 2023 has already given the Royals a bundle of nerves. Further speculations around the book have resulted in widening the rift between the Windsors and the Sussexes. Owing to it, the Duchess, Meghan Markle, and the Duke Prince Harry have taken a bold step to keep all upcoming fiascos at bay.
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
King Charles Has Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Photo on Display
King Charles III is starting his new reign surrounded by reminders of his family—and their love. On October 13, 2022, the King met with Prime Minister Liz Truss at the royal residence to discuss government matters, which will be the first of many weekly audiences. Lizzie Robinson of ITV News posted a video of the meeting on Twitter, and the footage shows a collection of sentimental family photos, including one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photographs.
Prince Andrew ‘Relaxed’ About Royal Exclusion, Just Wants to Shoot Birds
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew’s full exclusion from public life seems only a matter of time after plans were announced this week to shake up the arrangements which allow him to deputize for the monarch.
Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry's Tell-All, Panic Over 'The Crown' Season 5 & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 27, 2022. Prince Harry announced that his brand-new memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023. The royal family confirmed that King Charles will auction 14 of Queen Elizabeth’s racehorses that were passed down to him. According to Hello! magazine, this is standard procedure for the reigning monarch.
“Panicked” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Clashing With Netflix Over Upcoming Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having “second thoughts” about their upcoming Netflix docuseries — and no, it has nothing to do with the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The two inked a multi-year deal with the streamer in September 2020, aiming to produce a diverse variety of content, and have yet to release a project, since Harry’s Rising Phoenix documentary premiered prior to the deal being announced. However, this may have nothing to do with the couple given that the streaming giant has made some major changes – and cuts – over the last year.
King Charles ‘Did a Lot of Damage’ by ‘Shunning’ Prince Harry and Meghan and Now the Duke’s Seeking Revenge, Royal Commentator Claims
According to a royal commentator, King Charles III's choices regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral "did a lot of damage" and now Harry can get revenge.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Snub Royal Christmas Plans Ahead Of Bombshell Memoir Release
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the Royal family in the U.K. for Christmas this year, as an insider reveals their dwindling relationship with the Duke of Sussex's relatives has hit "near rock bottom" ahead of the premiere of his bombshell memoir. The book, aptly titled Spare...
Who Is Howie Mandel Who Spoke Out in Support of Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle is doing an amazing job with her Spotify podcast Archetypes. The show earned a lot of audience within two months of its release and its nomination for the People’s Choice Award is proof of the same. However, more often than not, the podcast lands her in trouble.
