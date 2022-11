Nov. 2—A man who was granted a second murder trial, only to be convicted again, is asking Maine's highest court to take yet another look at his case. Marcus Asante was found guilty in 2018 of "intentional or knowing murder" in the death of Douglas Morin. He was granted another trial after the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled in 2020 that the jury was given the wrong instructions when considering its verdict. He was found guilty at his second trial in 2021.

