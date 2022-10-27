Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
State Commission Approves Lease of Prison Annex for Regional Drug Treatment CenterJohn M. DabbsRoan Mountain, TN
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Horne breaks Titans record in win over Pioneers
NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne broke Twin Springs’ single-season rushing record in a 49-16 rout of Thomas Walker in a key Cumberland District matchup Friday night. Horne needed 157 yards to break Kevin Warner’s record of 1,508 from 1989. Horne finished with 188 yards on 15 carries and four scores.
Johnson City Press
Numerous 'little things' added up to Science Hill win
What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contortion falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
Johnson City Press
Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to victory, Region 1-6A crown
The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium, driving 91 yards in...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
Johnson City Press
Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central
NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
Johnson City Press
Saylors breaks record, but Bucs fail to finish
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Jacob Saylors had a record-breaking performance for East Tennessee State’s football team Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Bucs from another disappointing defeat. The senior running back showed why he was named the Southern Conference preseason player of the year with a...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: D-B at Science Hill football
Another gridiron showdown between arch rivals Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill lived up to its billing Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Hilltoppers scored with less than a minute left to claim a 34-32 win and the Region 1-6A championship.
Johnson City Press
Oliver hopes to take advantage of ETSU’s depth
Desmond Oliver has a full roster and the East Tennessee State basketball coach plans to take full advantage of it. Last season, the Bucs finished with a rotation of just six players because of injuries, defections and the coaching staff not trusting some players to give them meaningful minutes. It added up to a disastrous end to a 15-17 season.
Johnson City Press
Dominating defense spurs Unicoi past Johnson County
ERWIN — Both Unicoi County and Johnson County knew before their Region 1-3A football matchup on Friday night at Gentry Stadium that they were playoff bound. The elephant on the field was that the loser of the contest would have to travel to take on Alcoa (9-1), the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 3A team, in the first round of next week’s TSSAA state playoffs.
Johnson City Press
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone
As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Johnson City Press
Tennessee, Ohio St. tied at No. 2; Georgia next for Vols
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the AP’s top two teams and third straight involving South- eastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Vols have ever played in a 1 vs. 2 game in the regular season.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill Topper Band to host inaugural Band Jam on November 3
The Science Hill High School Topper Band will be hosting its inaugural Band Jam on Thursday, November 3. All current Johnson City Schools’ 4th and 5th-grade students and their families are invited for an evening of food, entertainment and exploration. Food trucks, including Trucky Cheese and Kona Ice, and more, will be on hand starting at 6:15 pm and the performance from the marching band will begin at 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 30
Oct. 30, 1890: The Comet reported that “Mr. T. M. Darden has moved his family from Limestone to Johnson City and they are occupying his residence in the East Tennessee Land Company’s addition.”. Oct. 30, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Knoxville Tribune reported the...
Johnson City Press
Town Branch Bluegrass Band to perform at Carter Family Fold
HILTONS — Town Branch Bluegrass Band will bring bluegrass and country tunes to the Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man injured in Mount Carmel wreck
MOUNT CARMEL– According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a crash that occurred earlier this week in Mount Carmel resulted in a Kingsport man being injured. According to the THP’s preliminary report, on October 22, at around 4:15 p.m., a 1996 red Ford Mustang, driven by Johnathan Brewer, 24, of Kingsport, was traveling south on Highway 11W.
Johnson City Press
New Spanish restaurant opens in Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL– Los Pollitos Locos, a new Spanish restaurant in Mount Carmel, serves authentic food while offering local events and an inviting atmosphere. Owner Cathrine Burroughs opened her restaurant on Oct. 3.
Steve Spurrier makes surprising comments about Tennessee
As both a quarterback at Florida and head coach at South Carolina, Steve Spurrier has a long and successful history against Tennessee. He won eight SEC East titles during those two stints and never missed an opportunity to troll the Volunteers. Despite all of that, Spurrier, who is a Johnson...
Kingsport Times-News
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
Johnson City Press
Watch now: After 32 years, Fall Branch man reunited with stolen shotgun
FALL BRANCH — When two Greene County sheriff's deputies pulled into the driveway of 90-year-old Kermit Stallard Sept. 29, he was about to be reunited with his double-barrel shotgun stolen from that same residence July 6, 1990. That was more than 32 years ago, and the gun was in...
