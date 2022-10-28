Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Alipay+ to offer special packages from Friday onwards on GCash featuring Disney+ which will be available in the Philippines on November 17
Users of the Philippines’ No.1 e-wallet GCash will be able to use their Alipay+ Rewards for special packages that include subscriptions to the highly anticipated streaming service Disney+. Ahead of the official launch of Disney+ in the Philippines on November 17, Alipay+ together with its e-wallet partner GCash today...
China is allowing another rocket body to fall to Earth uncontrolled this weekend. It probably won't hit you.
China's Long March 5B rocket left its 23-ton core to fall to Earth uncontrolled. The forecast for debris covers 88% of the planet's population.
U.S. cautioned Germany against a Chinese controlling stake in Hamburg port
MUNSTER, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The United States cautioned Germany against allowing China to obtain a controlling stake in a Hamburg port terminal, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, in a deal that has been seen as a gauge of how far Germany is willing to toughen its stance on its top trading partner.
Comments / 0