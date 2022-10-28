The reputable NGO wants to make an impact in the lives of struggling communities in the country. With more than 3.4 million people living in poverty in Ghana, the country is one of the most impoverished in the continent. This is why renowned NGO Sanders Hand has opened a state-of-the-art computer lab in the country to impart necessary coding and digital business skills. The NGO is a 501c3 non-profit founded in 2017 that services over 5,000 at-risk youth ages 12 -21 by providing them with financial literacy and business training.

4 HOURS AGO