Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify brings automation to income-verification for energy efficiency programs
CLEAResult, North America’s largest energy efficiency solutions provider, introduced today its latest utility program innovation tool, CLEAResult ATLAS™ Qualify. This new validation service fills a needed gap for utilities by taking the leg work out of matching income-qualified households with the energy-saving opportunities most relevant to them. This...
Woonsocket Call
Comfort High Adds Different Categories of Christmas-themed Products to Its Inventory
Leading family products online store, Comfort High, announces the addition of new products to usher in the Holiday season. The Comfort High team has again reiterated its commitment to bringing the best products to customers in different parts of the United States as the store recently added new Christmas-related products to its inventory. Comfort High has witnessed tremendous growth in popularity as one of the sought-after online stores for different categories of family products, offering a unique blend of quality, durability, and functionality.
Woonsocket Call
Comfort High Partners with More Companies for Safe Shopping and Prompt Delivery
Fast-growing online store, Comfort High, announces partnerships with world-leading logistics and payment processing companies for fast shipping and delivery to customers across the world. Comfort High is pulling all the possible strings to ensure its customers in the United States and other parts of the world enjoy an amazing shopping...
Woonsocket Call
The first edition of Passion Breakthrough Magazine, ready to set innovative strategies to help female entrepreneurs scale online success
Passion Breakthrough exists for the breakthrough seekers - the kind of people that are done with the mediocracy & looking to tap into their genius. Dianne Shelton of Passion Breakthrough is launching a magazine to help more female entrepreneurs thrive in the online space. USA - Dianne Shelton of Passion...
Woonsocket Call
WB-Mining launches the world’s first real gold NFTs
Kingstown, Saint Vincent And The Grenadines, 1st Nov 2022, The world’s first project to innovatively connect digital gaming and entertainment culture with the real world and economy is a brilliant idea by founder Jochen Weinel. WB-Mining is a pioneer project and a milestone in entertainment culture. At WB-Mining the...
Woonsocket Call
Provider of Best of Breed Rugged Mobile Phones Offering Latest Protection For iPhones
Mobexx now shipping XCZ1-iPhone ATEX Zone 1 Certification for iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 13. Cheshire, England, United Kingdom - November 02nd, 2022 - Mobexx specializes in hazardous area computers and works closely with manufacturing partners to ensure customers have the most appropriate solution. They offer a wide range of ATEX and IECEx certified smartphones, handheld computers, tablets, fixed computers and cases for iPhone, iPads, and Surface. The XCZ1-iPhone offered by Mobexx, available at https://www.mobexx.co.uk/2022/09/xcz1-iphone-shipping-2/, continues an unparalleled standard of excellence.
Woonsocket Call
Breeze Airways Introduces “Bundle Up” ‘Nicest’ Promotion as Holiday Season Approaches
-- Provides all the perks of ‘Nicest’, including First Class seat and Two Checked Bags, for only $5 More than ‘Nicer’ -- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, today debuted its “Bundle Up” promotion. For a limited time, the airline is giving travelers the opportunity to “Bundle Up” to ‘Nicest’ - which includes a First Class seat, two checked bags and priority boarding for only $5* more than ‘Nicer’ when booking a flight on one of its brand new A200-300 aircraft.
Woonsocket Call
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
When Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) fell to a five-year low last week, investors decided enough was enough. Buyers began nibbling on the U.K.-based company ahead of its preliminary financial results release on Halloween day. The timing of the bottom-feeding looks scary good with the stock now up more than 20% from its $12.50 low.
Woonsocket Call
Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report 2022: Featuring Alimera Sciences, Pfizer, Genentech, Bayer, Lumenis & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Diabetic Retinopathy Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Diabetic retinopathy is among the leading causes of legal blindness among the working-age adults worldwide. Anticipated increase in prevalence of diabetes prevalence indicates...
Woonsocket Call
Sanders Hand Opens A State Of Art Computer Lab In Ghana To Help Combat Poverty By Teaching Modern Coding & Digital Business Skills
The reputable NGO wants to make an impact in the lives of struggling communities in the country. With more than 3.4 million people living in poverty in Ghana, the country is one of the most impoverished in the continent. This is why renowned NGO Sanders Hand has opened a state-of-the-art computer lab in the country to impart necessary coding and digital business skills. The NGO is a 501c3 non-profit founded in 2017 that services over 5,000 at-risk youth ages 12 -21 by providing them with financial literacy and business training.
Woonsocket Call
Bangladesh Transformers (Single Phase-oil,, Three Phase-oil, Dry) Market Outlook Report 2022-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Bangladesh Transformer Market Outlook 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market would register significant growth in revenues owing to increasing power consumption and growing renewable energy production. Three phase oil transformers would be the fastest growing segment. The government has increased its power budget under the...
Woonsocket Call
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion, RDARS and Green River Gold Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion, RDARS and Green River Gold discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they...
Comments / 0