ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 3

Related
NOLA.com

Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night

Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
SLIDELL, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
107 JAMZ

Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen

Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road

One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
MARRERO, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Mississippi man dies in head-on crash in Washington Parish early Monday

FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy