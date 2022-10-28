Read full article on original website
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night
Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
Albany forfeits game to Bogalusa High rather than play at Bogalusa's stadium
Albany high school has decided to forfeit its game against Bogalusa High rather than play at Bogalusa this weekend, WWL-TV reports. Albany wanted the LHSAA to move the game to a neutral site, citing safety concerns for its players and fans.
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Louisiana man dies in Mississippi interstate accident
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating an interstate crash that killed a Louisiana man Saturday afternoon. State troopers say the crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge,...
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in New Orleans metro; see where
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 in Monday's drawing was sold in Marrero, Louisiana Lottery officials said. The ticket was sold at Greg Food Mart at 2551 Ames Boulevard in Marrero. It matched four of the five numbers for Monday's drawing, plus the Powerball. The winning numbers on Monday were 13,...
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
Principals force Bogalusa High to move season finale because of rising violence in town
Bogalusa High School’s last home game of the season will instead be played at a different location next week because of rising violence in the town, according to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. Next Friday's game against Albany High School was ordered to be moved to a neutral...
Arrest made in connection to fatal drive-by shooting in Bogalusa last August
BOGALUSA, La (WVUE) - Police announced Wednesday (Nov. 2) morning the arrest of a man accused of being connected to the fatal drive-by shooting of a 50-year-old Bogalusa woman. Veronique Allen was fatally shot on Aug. 23 after 10 rounds were fired in the direction of a home in the...
Shooting near Covington sends victim to the hospital
According to STPSO, deputies responded to the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in reference to an altercation involving a shooting just before noon.
86-year-old Mississippi man killed in three-vehicle collision
A Mississippi man died in a three-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon. At approximately 11:29 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
NOPD working two shootings in New Orleans East
Those two shootings happened late Monday afternoon and occurred about a mile away from each other. Both victims went to area hospitals in private cars.
Mississippi man dies in head-on crash in Washington Parish early Monday
FRANKLINTON---This morning, shortly after 02:45 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Lavon Givens of Jayess, Mississippi. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred...
NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says the latest shootings happened in New Orleans East and in the French Quarter. Both victims are in the hospital.
