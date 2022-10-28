ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Volleyball state championship schedule set for Saturday in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for Saturday's volleyball state championships. State championship volleyball matches will begin on Saturday morning and run through Saturday night at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh. The day will begin at...
Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
Monster Jam returns to Raleigh at PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. — (RALEIGH, NC) – Monster Jam is returning to PNC Arena, with ticket pre-sales beginning on Tuesday. The "most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable Motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Raleigh for an adrenaline-charged weekend" will be at PNC Arena on March 18-19.
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
Orange County pilot lands a $150,000 Powerball prize

While sitting at his kitchen table Tuesday morning, Barry Cozart of Hillsborough checked his numbers from Monday night’s $1 billion Powerball drawing and discovered he won $150,000. He said he immediately yelled up to his wife to get off her conference call for work to come take a look.
What to do with pumpkin? Compost, cook, decorate or toss

Wondering what to do with pumpkin? The City of Raleigh is asking people to reuse or compost their pumpkins or throw them away with ordinary trash. Do not dump pumpkins in nature or throw them away with yard waste (bright green bins in the city of Raleigh), officials said. Instead, reuse them or dispose of them in regular dark green waste bins if you choose not to compost.
