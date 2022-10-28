Read full article on original website
Millbrook downs Cardinal Gibbons in five sets to punch state title match ticket
Raleigh, N.C. — The Millbrook Wildcats are heading to the 4A volleyball state championship match after a five-set win over the Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders at home on Tuesday. The two former conference rivals met up for the second time this season with heightened stakes, and though it took longer, the outcome was the same as Millbrook prevailed.
Volleyball state championship schedule set for Saturday in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the schedule for Saturday's volleyball state championships. State championship volleyball matches will begin on Saturday morning and run through Saturday night at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University in Raleigh. The day will begin at...
Holliday: Passing game powers Heels in quest for the Coastal
West Virginia scored 31 points against Pitt. No. 3 Tennessee scored 34, but that included overtime. No other team scored more than 29 against the formidable Panthers defense. North Carolina put up 42, including 28 points in the game’s final 21 minutes and 21 in the fourth quarter alone.
Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young told HighSchoolOT that NC State is recruiting him for both wide receiver and free safety. Young has...
Garner football coach Thurman Leach retires after 34 seasons of service
Garner, N.C. — Garner head football coach Thurman Leach has retired after 34 years of coaching high school football, he told HighSchoolOT on Wednesday. Leach had been the head coach at Garner since 2013. As Garner's head coach, Leach led the Trojans to a record of 75 wins and...
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
3 losses stick with Mack Brown. No. 17 UNC visits the site of one of them this week.
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Mack Brown has won 272 games and a national championship during his lengthy Hall of Fame coaching career. But it's the losses that stick with UNC's football coach. Three of them, in particular. A 1996 loss at Virginia. A 2008 loss at Texas Tech when...
Monster Jam returns to Raleigh at PNC Arena
RALEIGH, N.C. — (RALEIGH, NC) – Monster Jam is returning to PNC Arena, with ticket pre-sales beginning on Tuesday. The "most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable Motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Raleigh for an adrenaline-charged weekend" will be at PNC Arena on March 18-19.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
Rain brings more trick than treat to Chapel Hill on Halloween night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Steady rain was certainly no treat at this year’s Halloween festivities on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Umbrellas became costume accessories as people took part in the annual tradition. Most appeared to take shelter and celebrate at area bars and restaurants that stayed opened.
WakeMed sees 300% increase in flu cases, as first NC child dies from flu since 2020
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced the first child to die from the flu statewide for the 2022-2023 flu season. This is the first child to die from flu-related complications in the state since 2020. To protect the family’s privacy, the child’s...
Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh could be renamed
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in downtown Raleigh could get a new name. Raleigh City Council meets Tuesday ay 7 p.m. to discuss renaming the venue at 2 E. South St. that houses the Meymandi Concert Hall, the Kennedy Theatre and more. The company Martin...
Orange County pilot lands a $150,000 Powerball prize
While sitting at his kitchen table Tuesday morning, Barry Cozart of Hillsborough checked his numbers from Monday night’s $1 billion Powerball drawing and discovered he won $150,000. He said he immediately yelled up to his wife to get off her conference call for work to come take a look.
2 South Carolina sheriffs to speak about stop, search of bus carrying Shaw University students
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina sheriffs are expected to speak on Monday morning about a controversial traffic stop and search of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students. The president of Shaw University, a historically-Black college in downtown Raleigh, claims that the students were racially profiled during...
Largest homeless shelter in Rocky Mount struggling to keep doors open as winter approaches
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount’s largest homeless shelter is fighting to keep its doors open. United Community Ministries at 341 Mc Donald St. said a drop in donations pushed the shelter to the brink of having to close down, something residents say would hurt the entire community.
What to do with pumpkin? Compost, cook, decorate or toss
Wondering what to do with pumpkin? The City of Raleigh is asking people to reuse or compost their pumpkins or throw them away with ordinary trash. Do not dump pumpkins in nature or throw them away with yard waste (bright green bins in the city of Raleigh), officials said. Instead, reuse them or dispose of them in regular dark green waste bins if you choose not to compost.
4 cars involved in crash on I-440 in Raleigh, heavy delays reported
RALEIGH, N.C. — Heavy delays were reported during the Tuesday morning commute after a multi-car crash on Interstate 440. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail. Tow trucks were blocking three lanes at 8 a.m., and delays began at...
SC sheriff defends traffic stop of Shaw University students, says there's 'no truth' to claims of racial profiling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright maintains that his officers were not racially profiling when they stopped a bus carrying Shaw University students. The sheriff said Monday that his deputies were concerned about a possibly sleepy bus driver who was failing to maintain his lane. "I...
