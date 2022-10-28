Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
KITV.com
Hawaii Island traffic jams could have safety impact
HAWAII ISLAND - HI (KITV4) Growing traffic congestion in Hilo challenges residents and is raising concerns about safety. Traffic on Hawaii Island along Highway 130 and Highway 11 has been jamming up since the building of 4 subdivisions along the highways. A drone video operator shared this traffic congestion as...
hawaiinewsnow.com
51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With $1M in planning funds, state kicks off costly demolition of former hotel in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it will spend $1 million to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of a Hilo hotel that’s been vacant for years. The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive closed in 2017. This past...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a scathing report was released about conditions at the Hawaii County Correctional Center, some improvements have been made. That’s according to members of the Correctional System Oversight Commission which issued the report on September 2 and discussed their findings at their regular meeting. “I’ve...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man killed in motorcycle collision
One man is dead and another faces several charges in connection with a traffic collision involving two motorcycles just after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kīlauea Avenue and East Palai Street in Hilo. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined that a...
KITV.com
Drugs, guns found during warrant search at Hilo couple's home
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island couple is facing several charges for drug and weapons possession after police executed a raid on their home in Hilo this week. Bronson Isaac Kaleo Lee, 33, and Priscilla Lee, 33, were each arrested and charged with firearms charges and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and methylphenidate.
KITV.com
Hawaiian Electric holds Hawai'i Island Retired Vehicle Sale
HILO, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Electric is holding a retired vehicle sale on Hawai'i Island. The event is happening on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hawaiian Electric Kanoelehua Baseyard at 54 Halekauila St in Hilo.
bigislandnow.com
Concealed carry applications spike on Big Island; County Council considering proposed gun measure
Each month, hundreds of customers enter S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo to peruse and shop its selection of at least 15 brands of guns, including their best-sellers: 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers. “Right now, the firearms industry is pretty in demand,” Michael Tokunaga, the store’s owner, said. “Everybody is interested...
bigislandnow.com
Police identify woman killed in Pāhoa crash
Big Island police on Saturday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week in Pāhoa as 49-year-old April Buxton of Puna. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined Buxton was driving a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling east shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Kahakai Boulevard, failed to negotiate the right curve onto Welea Street at the dead end and drove off the left side of the roadway into a rock wall. The roadway was dry at the time of the collision.
bigislandvideonews.com
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
bigislandnow.com
Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage
Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island residents who lost their homes to Kilauea eruption receive buyout checks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island property owners who lost their homes in the 2018 Kilauea eruption are finally receiving their buyout checks from the county. Puna resident Kieba Blacklidge is one of them. “It was all worth the wait,” Blacklidge said. “It was totally worth the wait. I was, I’m...
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police encourage public to participate in National Drug Take-Back Initiative
Big Island police are encouraging the public to turn in unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications and vape and e-cigarette devices as part of the National Drug Take-Back Initiative. The goal of the event is to help reduce the risk of prescription drug abuse. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
KITV.com
Big Island ex-cop serving time for brutally murdering his wife could be set free early
Shannon Au recalls the haunting memory at just five years old of her mother's killer -- her stepfather -- pointedly asking her "to ask my mom if she wanted to die young." Albert Pacheco -- an 11-year veteran with the Hawaii County Police Department -- has been serving time in prison for shooting his wife to death in 2002 near their Waikoloa home.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.6 feet 07:27 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:21 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy....
kauainownews.com
What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?
“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
kauainownews.com
Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project
The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2021, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
tinyhousetalk.com
Off-Grid Tiny House with Land in Pahoa, Hawaii
This is an off-grid tiny house on land in Hawaii with multiple small structures on approximately .17 acres located in Pahoa, Hawaii in the subdivision of Kalapana Sea View Estates. It is offered for $185,000 and features approximately .17 acres of land, a tiny house on wheels, a yurt-style master...
