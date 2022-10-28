ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

KITV.com

Hawaii Island traffic jams could have safety impact

HAWAII ISLAND - HI (KITV4) Growing traffic congestion in Hilo challenges residents and is raising concerns about safety. Traffic on Hawaii Island along Highway 130 and Highway 11 has been jamming up since the building of 4 subdivisions along the highways. A drone video operator shared this traffic congestion as...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a scathing report was released about conditions at the Hawaii County Correctional Center, some improvements have been made. That’s according to members of the Correctional System Oversight Commission which issued the report on September 2 and discussed their findings at their regular meeting. “I’ve...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man killed in motorcycle collision

One man is dead and another faces several charges in connection with a traffic collision involving two motorcycles just after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kīlauea Avenue and East Palai Street in Hilo. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined that a...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Drugs, guns found during warrant search at Hilo couple's home

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Big Island couple is facing several charges for drug and weapons possession after police executed a raid on their home in Hilo this week. Bronson Isaac Kaleo Lee, 33, and Priscilla Lee, 33, were each arrested and charged with firearms charges and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, and methylphenidate.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Hawaiian Electric holds Hawai'i Island Retired Vehicle Sale

HILO, Hawai'i Island (KITV4) -- Hawaiian Electric is holding a retired vehicle sale on Hawai'i Island. The event is happening on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Hawaiian Electric Kanoelehua Baseyard at 54 Halekauila St in Hilo.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police identify woman killed in Pāhoa crash

Big Island police on Saturday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week in Pāhoa as 49-year-old April Buxton of Puna. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined Buxton was driving a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling east shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Kahakai Boulevard, failed to negotiate the right curve onto Welea Street at the dead end and drove off the left side of the roadway into a rock wall. The roadway was dry at the time of the collision.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Fire at single-family home in Pāhoa causes estimated $375,000 in damage

Hawaiʻi firefighters put out a fire Sunday morning at a two-story, single-family home at 13-0255 Kamaili Road in Pāhoa. The first firefighting unit arrived at 10:05 a.m. and found the wooden structure was 50% involved. There were no occupants found in the home, according to the Hawaiʻi Fire Department.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.6 feet 07:27 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:21 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy....
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
kauainownews.com

What is the mysterious bright light off Hiloʻs east coast?

“Anyone see the weird light over the bay front tonight?” a member of the Hilo Happenings group on Facebook asked Monday evening. “Orange, then turned white. It also had a small light orbiting around it. … Lasted about 30 mins.”. The mysterious light burning off the Hilo...
kauainownews.com

Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project

The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2021, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
WAIMEA, HI
tinyhousetalk.com

Off-Grid Tiny House with Land in Pahoa, Hawaii

This is an off-grid tiny house on land in Hawaii with multiple small structures on approximately .17 acres located in Pahoa, Hawaii in the subdivision of Kalapana Sea View Estates. It is offered for $185,000 and features approximately .17 acres of land, a tiny house on wheels, a yurt-style master...
PAHOA, HI

