Big Island police on Saturday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this week in Pāhoa as 49-year-old April Buxton of Puna. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined Buxton was driving a 2011 Mazda sedan traveling east shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday on Kahakai Boulevard, failed to negotiate the right curve onto Welea Street at the dead end and drove off the left side of the roadway into a rock wall. The roadway was dry at the time of the collision.

PAHOA, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO