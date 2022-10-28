ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Filming reportedly kicks off for a highly anticipated ‘Star Wars’ series

The Star Wars machine over at Disney continues to grind – Andor is currently airing its last few episodes, Ashoka and Skeleton Crew are both in active production, and The Mandalorian’s third season is imminent – and to top off that list, The Acolyte has reportedly begun filming in Shinfield Studios over in the UK.
Unstoppably negative DCU decriers wonder if the biggest movie in the world will get a sequel

Black Adam is currently the world’s highest-grossing film, but that hasn’t stopped some fans from stressing over whether or not there will be a sequel. Street_Start_763 shared that anxiety in the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit with a post asking the question, “Do you think we’ll get a Black Adam sequel, or do you think it’s dead in the water?”
The biggest battle facing the Avengers isn’t Kang, but who deserves to be named first in the credits

The death of Tony Stark and departure of Robert Downey Jr. from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has left a gap at the head of the table for the Avengers, and in more ways than one. The longtime Iron Man took top billing in the first four assemblies of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, so there’s a huge void for the lucky A-lister who gets their name put first in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’

Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
Namor becomes the most relatable MCU character after the surprising origin of his name is revealed

The marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hasn’t exactly painted Namor the Sub-Mariner as a hugely sympathetic character, with the trailers depicting him very much as a ruthless villain intent on invading the titular African nation. And yet now fans are finding him to be the most relatable character in the whole MCU after the unexpected origins of the underwater monarch’s name have been spelled out to us.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Saweetie vs. Kim Kardashian: Who wore Mystique for Halloween best?

When beautiful and powerful feminist icon Kim Kardashian showed up to a Halloween party dressed as Mystique from the X-Men, she turned heads – because it turned out it wasn’t a costume party. Her blue body paint and flaming red hair was definitely the standout of Tracee Ellis Ross’ 50th birthday bash, if not quite in the way KK had intended, and it still managed to win her a coveted spot on WeGotThisCovered’s “Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022” list.
Michael Myers is unmasked in nightmare fuel ‘Halloween Ends’ BTS image

Horror’s most terrifying villain has finally seen his mask lifted with a harrowing behind-the-scenes image posted of Michael Myers from Halloween Ends. The long-running series trope of Myers never being unmasked, or only with his face still obscured by darkness, continued during Ends as the franchise finally saw its final resting place. But a thorough look behind the mask has been presented to fans in the form of a behind-the-scenes image from the makeup artists. If you have trypophobia, look away.
Henry Cavill and ‘The Witcher’ writers reportedly didn’t see ‘eye to eye’

The Witcher fandom is running amok with speculation over Henry Cavill’s abrupt exit from the series after only three seasons, and according to a new report by Redanian Intelligence, a reliable outlet dedicated to Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, our worst fears about the truth of the situation are hitting too close to reality.
Cardi B vs. Lizzo: Who did Marge Simpson better this Halloween?

Every Halloween there’s usually been some sort of cultural phenomenon which leads to an alarming number of costume double-ups among celebrities and us common folk — whether it be Heath Ledger’s Joker or Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn or anyone else in between, these things happen. Marge...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise

The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
Stephen King blows off Elon Musk, asks for new season of Netflix show

They don’t call him the king for nothing. Legendary horror writer Stephen King took the high road on Twitter and straight up ignored new Twitter CEO Elon Musk on the platform, instead asking for a new season of a Netflix show. There’s been a lot of news in the...
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors

Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
DC’s Batwoman becomes Marvel’s Storm in stunning Halloween shoot

Javicia Leslie has given her audition to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Storm in a mesmerizing photoshoot for Halloween, abandoning her DC roots. Star of Batwoman (replacing Ruby Rose) has given Marvel fans food for thought as a potential X-Men star with her Halloween costume, giving Halle Berry a run for her money as the best Storm. The stunning display mimics the comic book outfit of Storm, so it is no surprise fans aren’t rushing to cosplay as the black leather suit X-Men from the Bryan Singer series.

