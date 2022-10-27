Read full article on original website
Volleyball Drops Five-Set Heartbreaker At Arizona
Tucson, Ariz. – The Oregon State volleyball team pushed Arizona to the limit on their home court, but ultimately fell in five sets (16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 10-15) on Sunday afternoon at the McKale Center. The Beavs had three different student-athletes finish with 10 or more kills, led by...
Beavers Draw With Bears
BERKELEY, Calif. – The Oregon State men's soccer team battled California to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon in Berkeley. With the result, the Beavers are undefeated in their last six matches. Mouhameth Thiam netted the Beaver goal early on, converting on a penalty kick within the first 25 minutes...
Oregon State Spurns Sun Devils
TEMPE, Ariz. – The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win in the desert over Arizona State. "I am so proud of this team", said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"
Juniors Take Class Day Title in Portland
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State had a strong day as a group and the junior class took home the class day hardware in the 8+ race, where the Beavs took the top four spots. The day began with the collegiate varsity 8+, which featured a win from the junior class boat. The juniors finished in 16:25.25, followed nearly 20 seconds behind by the sophomores. The seniors placed third, pushed hard by a freshman class boat that finished just four seconds behind their older counterparts.
Oregon State Pulls Away for Exhibition Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Three Beavers scored in double-figures to help Oregon State pull away from Western Oregon in an 82-66 win on Sunday at Gill Coliseum. Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavs with 23 points while AJ Marotte contributed 19. Jelena Mitrovic rounded out the Beavers in double figures with 16 points.
Beavs Enjoy Solid Performances At Head Of The American
GOLD RIVER, Calif. – Taking on some of the best teams the West coast has to offer, Oregon State women's rowing captured multiple top 10 performances at the Head of the American hosted by the Sacramento State Aquatic Center on Lake Natoma on Saturday afternoon. The day started with...
Beavers Ranked No. 24 In Associated Press Poll
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State football team was ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll that was released on Sunday. It's the first time the Beavers have been ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2013 when they were No. 25 after the ninth week of the season.
Beavs Volleyball Falls In Four Sets At Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. – Taking the first set of the match, Oregon State was unable to sustain the momentum, falling in four sets (25-20, 20-25, 15-25, 15-25) on Friday night at Desert Financial Arena. Izzi Szulczewski recorded another double-double, leading the Beavs 14 digs and 11 kills on the night,...
Beavers To Conclude Fall Season In Hawai’i
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's golf team will compete in its final tournament of the fall season when it travels to Kailua-Kona, Hawai'i for the Nanea Pac-12 Preview to be held Monday through Wednesday. FIELD (12): Oregon State, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA,...
Beavers Blow By Lewis & Clark in Exhibition Action
CORVALLIS - The Oregon State men's basketball team took down Lewis & Clark 98-49 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Gill Coliseum. Dexter Akanno led the Beavers with 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the floor, converting five of his seven 3-point attempts. Tyler Bilodeau finished with 18 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8-for-10 in the contest.
Beavers Continue Fall Season at Portland Fall Classic
CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Oregon State men's rowing team will continue its fall season on Sunday, when the Beavers travel north for the Portland Fall Classic. The event will take place on the Lake Vancouver 5K course in Vancouver, Wash. It will feature four Oregon State 8+ boats, along with four 4+ boats and five 2- boats. The 8+ races begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 4+ at 10:38 a.m. and the 2- at 11:05 a.m.
Beavers Place Sixth Behind Top-15 Finishes
RIVERSIDE, Calif. – Oregon State posted the second-best conference championship point total in school history en route to a sixth place finish at Friday's Pac-12 Championships. The Beavs' 152 points bested last season's 156 and earned the same team finish of sixth. Oregon State has achieved the three best...
Women’s Rowing Continues Fall Slate at Head of The American
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State women's rowing team travels to the Head of the American hosted by the Sacramento State Aquatic Center on Lake Natotma this Saturday in Gold River, Calif. The Beavs return to the Head of the American for the first time since opening the 2019...
Wrestling Holds Orange and Black Duals
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Black team edged the Orange team at the Oregon State wrestling team's annual exhibition inside Gill Coliseum, 20-18, on Friday night. 125 - Brandon Kaylor (Orange) decision over Caleb Coyle (Black), 3-0 133 – Jason Shaner (Black) technical fall over Gabe Whisenhunt (Orange), 6-0.
