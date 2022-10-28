ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

WAFF

Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process

Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

COVID outbreak in Huntsville hospital’s east wing declared over, while south wing remains in outbreak

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on East Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over. The outbreak lasted 19 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 11 patient cases and five staff cases were attributed...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker

A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams St. in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville

Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville City Council issues Lupe’s liquor license, remembers Tim Burney

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday issued a liquor license to the new owners of Lupe’s Restaurant.   It also passed Ordinance 650 to vacate Pine Street and reappointed Municipal Judge Steven Gravlee to another two-year term.   School representatives from the Hanceville Middle School Bulldog Care Closet presented their request for financial assistance from the City to provide clothing, shoes and toiletries to school students in need. Upon discussion it was noted that middle school had, at this point, opted to “just do it ourselves” and sought funding without contacting available community resources such as Curt’s Closet, other organizations and...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County

A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
GILES COUNTY, TN
wvtm13.com

10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville

Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
LANGSTON, AL
WHNT News 19

UNA makes football head coaching change

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — University of North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the Lions’ football program. With the Lions 1-7 this season, head coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at the helm of the Lion program with a 20-34 overall record. Ryan Held, UNA’s […]
FLORENCE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Blountsville, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Appalachian High School basketball team will have a game with Susan Moore High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00.
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report

An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
CRANE HILL, AL

