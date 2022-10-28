A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO