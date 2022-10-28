Read full article on original website
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
WAFF
Huntsville preparing for next steps in medical marijuana process
Alabama voters will choose one of three candidates for Secretary of State on Nov. 8. Decision 2022: what to know about 'removal of racist language' amendment on your ballot. WAFF's Megan Plotka breaks down one of the major amendments on the November ballot. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:54 AM...
doppleronline.ca
COVID outbreak in Huntsville hospital’s east wing declared over, while south wing remains in outbreak
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on East Wing at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site over. The outbreak lasted 19 days, and through outbreak management protocols including testing, 11 patient cases and five staff cases were attributed...
WAFF
University of North Alabama community mourns the loss of former president
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence native Dr. Robert Potts died at the age of 78 on Friday. He was the head of the university for 14 years. Today I talked to UNA Vice President Kevin Haslam about his legacy. “He valued every person,” he said. “He valued relationships with people...
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
WAAY-TV
Madison County's first female attorney honored with historic marker
A pioneer for women's rights was honored Sunday in the Twickenham Historic District. Alice Boarman Baldridge, the first female attorney in Madison County, had a historic marker placed at the address of her old home, 703 Adams St. in Huntsville. Family members of Baldridge and local politicians joined to celebrate...
Huntsville Historic Foundation recognizes Alice Boarman Baldridge with historic marker
The Historic Huntsville Foundation and city leaders gathered in the Twickenham Historic District Sunday afternoon to dedicate a historic marker recognizing Alice Boarman Baldridge.
doppleronline.ca
New telemedicine walk-in clinic in Huntsville
Huntsville’s Hometown IDA now offers a telemedicine walk-in clinic which is particularly helpful for those who do not have a family doctor in the community. Patients are able to access a licensed Canadian physician via video consultation covered by OHIP. Patients are able to get their prescriptions renewed, and get referrals as well as requisitions for exams such as X-rays and blood work.
Hanceville City Council issues Lupe’s liquor license, remembers Tim Burney
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday issued a liquor license to the new owners of Lupe’s Restaurant. It also passed Ordinance 650 to vacate Pine Street and reappointed Municipal Judge Steven Gravlee to another two-year term. School representatives from the Hanceville Middle School Bulldog Care Closet presented their request for financial assistance from the City to provide clothing, shoes and toiletries to school students in need. Upon discussion it was noted that middle school had, at this point, opted to “just do it ourselves” and sought funding without contacting available community resources such as Curt’s Closet, other organizations and...
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
WAAY-TV
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville woman shares her story of addiction in hopes of helping others
One Huntsville woman is using her personal struggle with addiction to help others, as a peer support specialist with Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. Laura knows what it's like to feel hopeless, after struggling with addiction for more than half of her life. "It all started over one pill, and...
Huntsville High School evacuated because of bomb threat, school cleared
Huntsville High School said students and staff have been evacuated after a bomb threat.
Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
radio7media.com
Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
wvtm13.com
10-year-old catches giant catfish at Lake Guntersville
Nick Parcus loves playing the guitar. He loves the feel of the strings and the sound of sweet chords. But the 10-year-old from Langston, Alabama, loves one thing more:. Memories of his adventure of a lifetime. It was last Friday when Nick and his grandfather Larry Stephens headed to the...
UNA makes football head coaching change
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — University of North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the Lions’ football program. With the Lions 1-7 this season, head coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at the helm of the Lion program with a 20-34 overall record. Ryan Held, UNA’s […]
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Blountsville, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report
An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
