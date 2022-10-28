Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
wpde.com
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey to Kick off Statewide Tour in Florence on Tuesday
Florence, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey will kick off their "Countdown to Freedom" Tour. The tour will include stops in several cities across the state, starting in Florence on November 1 and ending in Charleston on November...
wpde.com
Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
wpde.com
Superheroes all around: MPPD's SWAT team rappels from children's hospital for Halloween
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police's SWAT team kept a loved tradition alive last Friday by rappelling from the roof of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The special display was to bring a smile to the patients there this Halloween. "It has come to be one of...
wpde.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
wpde.com
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
wpde.com
Middle school student charged with making threats toward Georgetown County school
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A middle school student in Georgetown County was charged on Monday after making threats toward a school, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced Monday afternoon. The student attends Waccamaw Middle School. Investigators did not clarify if the threats were made toward his own school.
wpde.com
Coroner identifies 56-year-old who died after allegedly jumping from overpass onto I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has released the name of the person who passed away in the auto/pedestrian accident on I-26 eastbound by exit 209B on Friday. Kelvin Cole, a 56-year-old male from Johns Island, was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained...
wpde.com
Man heard 'screaming for help' after Pawleys Island shooting, report says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after a shooting in Pawleys Island Saturday night. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place on Bertha Lane. The responding deputy found the victim leaning against a pickup truck with an apparent gunshot wound to the left leg/shin...
wpde.com
Man dies after jumping from I-26 overpass during traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A traffic stop turned deadly when a man jumped from an overpass along Ashley Phosphate Road onto Interstate 26. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28. A passenger in the vehicle...
