Gridley, CA

actionnewsnow.com

4th annual Paradise Revival Festival returns this weekend

PARADISE, Calif. - The fourth annual Paradise Revival Festival returns to Paradise Saturday to commemorate the Camp Fire. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Terry Ashe Recreation Center on Skyway. "Understandably, many may still find this anniversary painful,” said Allen Myers, the festival director...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Annual Chico State Pumpkin Drop returns after pandemic hiatus

CHICO, Calif. - One of the favorite Halloween events returned to Chico State, the annual pumpkin drop on Glenn Lawn. It was the 33rd Chico State Pumpkin Drop back after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The Chico State's Society of Physics students and the Department of Physics shared the theories of...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Food distribution event scheduled in Oroville for Wednesday

OROVILLE, Calif. – The Community Action Agency (CAA) will distribute food to the public at a County Food Action Agency Expansion Program Distribution event on Wednesday. It will be held at the Oro-Naz Church at 2238 Monte Vista Ave. in Oroville. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies of food run out, the CAA said in a news release.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico mural vandalized with hate symbols

CHICO, Calif. - Someone vandalized a mural by artist Shane Grammer with hate symbols. Swastikas, nazi symbols and even fire damage are visible on the mural. The mural calls attention to Native American girls and boys disappearing into sex trafficking. The vandalism happened in October and some of it is...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween

SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals.   In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes.  One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 50 arrested in Chico over Halloween weekend

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police say they arrested more than 50 people over the long Halloween weekend. From Friday at 6 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 a.m., officers made six felony arrests, 24 misdemeanor arrests, 10 DUI arrests and 13 arrests for minors in possession of alcohol and open containers.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico State students worried for safety after an intruder got into a dorm

CHICO, Calif. - Some Chico State students are questioning their dorm’s safety after an intruder got in on Sunday night. "I was scared, I didn't know what he was capable of,” said freshman Lucy Miller. “I just didn't know why he was in here." Miller came face...
actionnewsnow.com

Camp Fire survivor receives 1st settlement paycheck

REDDING, Calif. - Nearly four years after the Camp Fire, victims are still waiting for their settlement money. The Camp Fire ripped through the ridge four years ago destroying 19,000 homes and businesses and killing 85 people. Now four years later, victims are still waiting for their settlement. Action News...
PARADISE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico to begin collecting leaf piles in mid-November

CHICO, Calif. - The annual leaf collection program in Chico will begin on Nov. 15, according to the City of Chico. The final route will begin on Jan. 1. After that, residents will not be able to leave the leaves in the street. People are asked to keep leaf piles...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired early Sunday morning near Chico High

CHICO, Calif. - Police confirmed that shots were fired early Sunday morning on W. Sacramento Avenue near Chico High School. The Chico Police Department said someone reported hearing gunshots and officers found evidence that a gun was fired in the roadway of the 400 block of West Sacramento Avenue. Officers...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Overnight fire burns near mobile homes north of Chico Airport

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out a vegetation fire overnight in Chico that burned behind a group of mobile homes. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Oasis Drive, off Hicks Lane. It burned about 2.5 acres north of the Chico Airport. A Butte County deputy said when they...
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

William Chorley Park in South Sacramento is overrun by homeless people, says community members

SACRAMENTO — Residents in a South Sacramento neighborhood are fed up with homeless people camping and vandalizing a community park. Their concern comes as community members host their second annual Trunk-or-Treat event at William Chorley Park."All of the different people around here. It's dangerous," neighbor Dana Estacio said.Estacio is among dozens of neighbors in the area who say they no longer feel safe bringing their children to the park to play."I can't consciously tell my daughter to go play at the park like I should be able to," Estacio said.Estacio tells CBS13 that homeless people take over the picnic tables,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in attempted robbery of Tri Counties Bank arrested

CHICO, Calif. - Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted bank robbery last week in Chico. Officers said they arrested 40-year-old Justin Miller on Wednesday afternoon at the Chico Police Department. On Thursday, police responded to the Tri Counties Bank on Pillsbury Road for a report of an attempted...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters knockdown travel trailer fire east of Oroville

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters knocked down an RV fire Monday morning in the Kelly Ridge area, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Crews said the travel trailer caught on fire on Highway 162 near Canyon Drive. Firefighters said no injuries were reported. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said four engines...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police seek information after a man was shot in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Police are looking for two people in connection with a shooting in Oroville that sent a man to the hospital. The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at a home on High Street. Police said they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico missing person case featured as Netflix special

Jodi Foster and her daughter, Hannah moved into Walnut Gardens apartment complex, now known as The Villas at Chico on Parmac Rd. in 2000. They lived in apartment 14, but moved out after a month because of several instances Foster says involved paranormal activity.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing competent to stand trial

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in a stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August has been found competent to stand trial, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Back in September, proceedings were suspended for a mental competency evaluation for Chuslum Buckskin. The Tehama County District Attorney...
RED BLUFF, CA

