Fire Reported at Lafayette Apartment Complex, Fire Department on the Scene

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal/Facebook

The Lafayette Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Maple Leaf apartment complex off of Eraste Landry Road.

The complex is located at 1815 Eraste Landry Road.

Google Maps

According to KLFY, the Lafayette Fire Department responded to the fire just before 9 pm on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

There are reports that no one has been injured in the fire.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.