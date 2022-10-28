Read full article on original website
Recently, a woman who lives in Whitehouse shared a rant about a new, super popular coffee shop in Tyler, TX that even she said may come as a surprise. It seems like there is a new coffee shop opening every other week or so in the Tyler, TX area as of late. (No, we don't mean that literally. Let's just say coffee lovers in East Texas have quite a few options to choose from. And frankly, we're thrilled about that.)
Husband and wife team bring veterinary services into East Texas homes
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas couple is hitting the road and brining veterinary care into the homes of their patients and clients. Dr. Whitney Jordan Wilcox and husband Matt Wilcox started No Place Like Home Vet Care in 2019 after seeing a need for in-home animal health service.
Drop Off Many Different Recyclables During Tyler, Texas’ Recycles Day
Recycling is something we can all do. Its good for the environment and helps preserve our natural resources so they will last longer. It also reduces the amount of trash that ends up in our East Texas landfills. The City of Tyler offers recycling services that can go along with your normal trash pick up. Every so often, the city offers a day to to bring your recyclables in that you normally wouldn't leave on the curb for your bi-weekly pick up.
KLTV
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Police are on the lookout for the driver of a truck that hit a Longview railroad overpass. Police said a produce truck hit the bridge at Nelson and Green Streets. Debris and produce from inside the truck were strewn all over Green Street. They said the driver just walked away, abandoning the wreckage. Southbound traffic was shut down for about an hour and a half while they cleared the scene. No injuries were reported.
cbs19.tv
Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student
JaQuan Lacy suffered a seizure October 26 that sent him to a Tyler emergency room. After transferring to a Dallas hospital, doctors found an infection in his brain.
KLTV
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students' families. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. Updated: 5 hours...
inforney.com
Tiba Grill and Market offers a unique eating, shopping experience in Tyler
Tiba Grill and Market is not your typical Mediterranean restaurant. Opened in April 2020 by owner Ghassan Farrah, Tiba Grill is one-of-a-kind eating and shopping experience in the East Texas area. Farrah moved to the United States from Kuwait, where he was born, in 1984 and moved to Tyler from...
KLTV
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
KLTV
Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
Looking at Adoptable Dogs in Tyler, Texas That Want Their Forever Home
There is nothing better than coming home from a long day at work to get lots of hugs and affection from my two dogs Cooper and Gypsy. They are waiting all day long so they can show me and my wife unconditional love as soon as we walk through the door. I’m not sure that we deserve dogs, but they definitely make life better. Which is why I wanted to show you a list of some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption in Tyler, Texas.
One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames
TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
Don’t Miss it, Tunes at Noon Continues This November in Downtown Tyler
Downtown Tyler, TX is alive and thriving. Case in point, earlier this month our first-ever Rose City Music Festival with Koe Wetzel, Nelly and more, brought 7,000 music lovers to the square, and our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival sells out every year. Now some more good news...
6 Wonderful Wedding Cake Decorators in Tyler, Texas
It’s such an exciting time when couples are planning their wedding, it’s the start of their life together. As we all do, every couple wants every last detail of their wedding to be perfect. This includes the photos, the flowers, and of course the wedding cake. Which is why when I saw a woman ask online where the best places to go for a wedding cake in the Tyler, TX area I wanted to share the recommendations with you.
Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out
UPDATE: On Sunday, KETK went inside the Ramey House and saw just how extensive the fire damage was. KETK’s Averie Klonowski spoke with Ashley Washmon, Executive Director at Historic Tyler Inc. and Jacob Law, Co-owner of Stonewater Roofing, the business operating out of Ramey House. Here’s what they said in the aftermath of the fire: […]
East Texas native lands on FORBES list of wealthiest Americans
WHITE OAK, Texas — An East Texas native has earned a spot on FORBES list of the wealthiest people in the United States. According to the financial and business magazine, White Oak high school graduate Kelcy Warren come sin at No. 227 with a worth of $4.6 billion. He is tied on the list with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.
You’ve Gotta See Inside This $1 Million Country Home in Henderson
It's one of the most charming towns you'll find anywhere, and it's located at the crossroads of East Texas. Henderson, TX is known for their their annual Syrup Festival and of course a wonderful downtown historic district. Did you know that many buildings making up the historic downtown area pre-date the American Civil War?
Tyler, Texas Mother Pleads for Help to Find Person Who Hit Her Son
Halloween is supposed to be a fun time for kids and adults alike. Kids love to get dressed up and fill their bag or bucket with candy while trick or treating. Adults love to dress up and congregate at a friend's house to have a good time for the night. Even though people know that foot traffic will be higher than usual on the streets, someone still will not pay attention to their surroundings and cause an accident. That's possibly what happened early Monday morning as a Tyler man was a victim of a hit and run.
1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
cbs19.tv
Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer. Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
