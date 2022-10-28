Read full article on original website
Prep Football: Unbeaten Knights are kings of the Big East 2A/3A Conference this season
The Knights are kings of the Big East 2A/3A Conference this season. Northern Nash completed a perfect regular season in the Big East (6-0) and emerged 10-0 overall with a 27-17 victory over Rocky Mount on a rainy Friday night at Gryphons Stadium. The Gryphons finished the regular season 4-2 in the conference and 7-3 overall. ...
The Lonesome Polecat: Northwest United making it work
They come from Bethlehem, Litchfield, Torrington, Washington and all points in between to meet at Nonnewaug High School in Woodbury and play football for the Northwest United co-op. “(It’s) probably 35, 40 minutes (by bus),” said a smiling Jacob Bourgoin, a senior at Wolcott Tech, “but I drive.”...
