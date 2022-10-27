ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winsted, CT

3 charged with 106 counts of animal cruelty in cat hoarding case

By Jenn Brink
 4 days ago

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people from Winsted face more than 100 counts of animal cruelty after officers found “numerous” cats in their home.

The investigation began on June 13 when Winchester police received an anonymous phone call about a sick cat at a home on Moore Avenue in Winsted.

Police and animal control officers responded and noticed a strong odor of urine. Investigators said. Eight people lived in the home, including a 6-year-old and a 10-year-old.

Police contacted the state Department of Children and Families because of the children’s living conditions. They were immediately removed from the home and placed with other relatives, police said.

Police arrested three people — James Thomen Sr., 61, Laura Thomen, 53, and Marissa O’Brien, 30 — on Oct. 19.

Each faces 106 counts of cruelty to animals and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. They are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 1 at Torrington Superior Court.

Police said another arrest warrant is pending.

