ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 7

C Smith
4d ago

He got off easy, they should bankrupt him,attach his future earnings and throw him in a Cell.

Reply
15
Related
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?

Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
PARKLAND, FL
TheDailyBeast

Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts

Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Millionaire real estate mogul charged in college admissions scandal dies by suicide

A real estate mogul who was among the dozens of parents caught up in the college admissions scandal has died by suicide, according to reports.Robert Flaxman was found dead last week in his Malibu, California, home after friends asked police to carry out a welfare check, TMZ reported.Flaxman, 66, was one of 53 people charged in 2019 with paying vast sums of money to ensure their children were admitted to top schools across the country. The college admissions scandal saw Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huff charged for paying mastermind Rick Singer to fraudulently inflate exam scores to secure...
MALIBU, CA
TheDailyBeast

Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’

A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Business Insider

A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy

A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop FBI from using classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate a Florida judge’s order which effectively blocked the FBI and Department of Justice from using classified documents seized during the 8 August search of his home to further the criminal investigation against him.In an application with the high court filed late Tuesday, Mr Trump’s legal term asked Justice Clarence Thomas — the Supreme Court justice responsible for overseeing the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals — to vacate a three-judge panel’s order staying Judge Aileen Cannon’s order enjoining the federal government from using “any of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy