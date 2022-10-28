Read full article on original website
Alex Jones claims Sandy Hook families won't get his money, but they could start seizing his assets, attorney says
A jury on Wednesday ordered the Infowars host to pay nearly $1 billion in compensatory damages to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
A Sandy Hook Harasser Desecrated A Child's Grave. Another Threatened To Dig It Up.
Testimony from the parents of 7-year-old Daniel Barden revealed the damage Alex Jones' lies had on the child's family.
‘Their plan is to literally kill people’: Newly released emails show Secret Service was aware of plans for violence on Jan 6
Emails and messages among members of the US Secret Service at least 10 days before the attack on the US Capitol reveal that the agency was well aware of violent threats and plans to occupy the halls of Congress, according to the House select committee investigating the assault. A Secret...
DOJ sued for refusing to explain why it ignored protests at Supreme Court justices’ homes
The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project sued the Department of Justice on Thursday for failing to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests for documents explaining why it ignored protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of this year's historic abortion ruling. The group's lawsuit against the...
FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias
Nov 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said it would ask a federal judge in Texas to throw out or reduce a jury's $366 million damages award to a Black former employee who accused the company of disciplining and firing her after she complained about racial discrimination.
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
Supreme Court Rejects Candace Owens’ Petition After ‘Fact Checkers’ Called Out Her COVID-19 Lies
On Monday, The Supreme Court rejected Candace Owens' petition over "fact checks" that deemed her posts about the COVID-19 death count as misleading. The post Supreme Court Rejects Candace Owens’ Petition After ‘Fact Checkers’ Called Out Her COVID-19 Lies appeared first on NewsOne.
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Estate Of Slain Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Production To Resume In 2023
Almost one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the movie set of Rust after Alec Baldwin shot her by accident with a loaded firearm, the two parties have reached a settlement. In February, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting after the actor shot...
Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts
Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times, which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Millionaire real estate mogul charged in college admissions scandal dies by suicide
A real estate mogul who was among the dozens of parents caught up in the college admissions scandal has died by suicide, according to reports.Robert Flaxman was found dead last week in his Malibu, California, home after friends asked police to carry out a welfare check, TMZ reported.Flaxman, 66, was one of 53 people charged in 2019 with paying vast sums of money to ensure their children were admitted to top schools across the country. The college admissions scandal saw Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huff charged for paying mastermind Rick Singer to fraudulently inflate exam scores to secure...
Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’
A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.Read it at NBC News
Alleged Scammer Candace Owens Announces Documentary She Vows Will ‘Expose’ BLM As A Scam
Con artist Candace Owens announced that she's launching a documentary that will "expose" Black Lives Matter as a scam. The post Alleged Scammer Candace Owens Announces Documentary She Vows Will ‘Expose’ BLM As A Scam appeared first on NewsOne.
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Kanye West Loses Melinda Gates' Divorce Lawyer After Anti-Semitic Remarks, Still Hashing Out Settlement With Kim
Kanye West continues to feel the fallout from his antisemitic remarks and has lost his new divorce lawyer — famous for representing Melinda Gates — weeks before he’s set to face off with his ex, Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation reveal that...
Former UN worker given 15 years in prison for 13 rapes, confronted by victims in court: 'Your story ends here'
A former United Nations worker will spend 15 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting over a dozen women from 2005 to 2018 in Egypt, Iraq and the U.S.
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop FBI from using classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate a Florida judge’s order which effectively blocked the FBI and Department of Justice from using classified documents seized during the 8 August search of his home to further the criminal investigation against him.In an application with the high court filed late Tuesday, Mr Trump’s legal term asked Justice Clarence Thomas — the Supreme Court justice responsible for overseeing the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals — to vacate a three-judge panel’s order staying Judge Aileen Cannon’s order enjoining the federal government from using “any of...
WATCH: Fired NY firefighter upset by NYC appeal halting unvaccinated workers' reinstatement
A fired Staten Island firefighter’s joy quickly changed after he learned that a New York City appeal would halt a state Supreme Court ruling ordering workers fired over not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to be reinstated.
