Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
Mount Olive High School Teacher Sentenced for Stalking StudentMorristown MinuteStewartsville, NJ
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews rescue man, 75, who fell over embankment at Beltzville State Park
FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - A 75-year-old man was hurt after falling over an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to emergency dispatchers and local police. The man was going fishing and was walking down to the river edge when his leg gave out and he fell, Franklin...
WFMZ-TV Online
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem aims to impact sustainability through solar ordinance
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – During its Tuesday night meeting, Bethlehem City Council held a hearing on proposed revisions to the city's current solar ordinance. The city's Environmental Advisory Council wants to encourage the use of solar energy to advance the city's climate action plan. The plan, the EAC says, will advance goals of increasing sustainability, utilizing alternative energy resources and reducing Bethlehem's overall carbon footprint.
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular food truck keeps rolling with new restaurant at former Billy’s Downtown Diner spot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A food truck dishing out fresh eats and friendly conversation has expanded to include a brick-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Allentown. Red Ticket Cafe, which launched as a mobile business in summer 2021, last month opened its first quick-service eatery at 840 W. Hamilton St. The space, on...
WFMZ-TV Online
DA: Driver of vehicle that hit, killed ASD teacher's aide near Dieruff High School charged
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man who was driving a vehicle that hit and killed an Allentown School District teacher's aide in early September is facing charges. Joseph Fling Jr., 77, of Hatboro, has been charged with careless driving – unintentional death and right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, both summary offenses for which citations have been issued, according to a news release from the DA's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man steals $2K from gambling machine at Monroe gas station, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store. The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg Town Council votes 3-2 on parking fees, permits
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council on Tuesday night voted 3-2 to adopt an ordinance that amends the vehicles and traffic code related to parking lots. The amendment impacts the following municipal lots and zones: Cedar Alley, Church, Hudson/Brainard, Market, Rectory, Riverside Way, Sitgreaves and Stockton. According to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist killed in Lower Saucon crash
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Northampton County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 378, near the Saucon Valley Square shopping center. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, of Tobyhanna, died in the crash, the county coroner's office said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg paves way for Howard Street warehouse
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg Town Council took a final vote on a controversial ordinance that had residents up in arms Thursday night. In a standing room-only meeting, council voted to adopt an ordinance outlining an amendment to the zoning at the 170 Howard St. site where Peron Development hopes to construct a 360,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse. The move paves the way for rail access, parking, supporting infrastructure and improvements for the project.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs man found inside burning home in Reading
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner has identified the man who died after being rescued from a burning home in Reading over the weekend. The victim, Joshua Morganti, 24, died Saturday morning after being taken to Reading Hospital from the scene of the fire in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown Area F&R raising money for new fire truck
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Boyertown Area Fire and Rescue (BAF&R) volunteers have their work cut out for them over the next two years. When they're not responding to emergencies, they'll be raising money for a new fire truck. The fire department, which serves Boyertown, Colebrookdale Township, and the northern half...
WFMZ-TV Online
Community reacts to 2 shootings half hour apart in Reading
READING, Pa. – Police said they are investigating two shootings in Reading that happened less than an hour apart from each other on Sunday. According to police, two men were standing at Eighth and Penn streets when a man came up and shot them after a brief exchange. Police said when they arrived one of the victims was found with several gunshot wounds and rushed to the hospital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton
SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem holds 101st Halloween parade
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was a pleasant Sunday afternoon for a traditional Halloween parade in the Lehigh Valley. The City of Bethlehem celebrated its 101st Halloween parade. The fun kicked off on West Broad Street and 9th Avenue, and finished at Main and Spring streets. The parade included participation from...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath
BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown renames street in honor of Syrian-American brothers
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A stretch of an Allentown road was renamed to honor two Syrian-American brothers. The 600 block of North Second Street is now known as Jarrouj Way. A dedication ceremony was held Sunday afternoon. Ayoub Jarrouj died Sept. 11 at the age of 80. Radwan died in June...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family, friends remember man who died after house fire
READING, Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the 24-year-old man who died after a fire at a home in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading early Saturday morning. Friends and family of Joshua Morganti, 24, said they are heartbroken and shocked after his death....
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed STEM academy gets preliminary OK in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Reading Planning Commission voted 3-1 Tuesday to grant conditional preliminary approval for the Reading School District's proposed STEM High School Academy. William Cinfici, who is a former school board member, cast the dissenting vote. The district plans to construct a 95,000-square-foot school on a 2.42-acre...
Comments / 0