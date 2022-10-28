ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Let's go home': Longtime administrator, Spokane native John Johnson returns to Big Sky Conference

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KHQ Right Now

West Valley wins Greater Spokane League 2A 'Kansas' tiebreaker; Eagles claim title and bye to state tournament

The Greater Spokane League 2A division was so competitive this season, it needed an extra set of games to decide the champion. West Valley, Clarkston and Shadle Park met at rainy University High School on Tuesday for a “Kansas” tiebreaker – a pair of games consisting of two 10-minute halves. The winner would earn the league title and a bye into the state tournament, with the second- and third-place teams moving on to District 6-8 crossover games on Friday against the Central Washington Athletic Conference champ and second-place teams.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67

SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a solution," said Mike Allen, a former city council member.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility

Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Get ready for a bumpy ride!

Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20's for most, bringing our first "hard freeze" of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium

SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

1 man stabbed at People's Park, on way to hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed one man camping in People's Park has been stabbed and is on the way to the hospital. According to SPD, somebody came into the man's camping area and started stabbing him. The man is expected to be okay. SPD caught the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Documents: Body found near High Bridge Park was tied up, blindfolded before being shot

SPOKANE, Wash . - There's new details on the body that was found near High Bridge Park last week. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, documents show the man was tied up, gagged and blindfolded before being shot. Police said there was a pool of blood around the man's head and shell casings near his feet along with several footprints around his body.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
SPOKANE, WA

