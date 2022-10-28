'Let's go home': Longtime administrator, Spokane native John Johnson returns to Big Sky Conference

The Greater Spokane League 2A division was so competitive this season, it needed an extra set of games to decide the champion. West Valley, Clarkston and Shadle Park met at rainy University High School on Tuesday for a “Kansas” tiebreaker – a pair of games consisting of two 10-minute halves. The winner would earn the league title and a bye into the state tournament, with the second- and third-place teams moving on to District 6-8 crossover games on Friday against the Central Washington Athletic Conference champ and second-place teams.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO