'Let's go home': Longtime administrator, Spokane native John Johnson returns to Big Sky Conference

West Valley wins Greater Spokane League 2A 'Kansas' tiebreaker; Eagles claim title and bye to state tournament
The Greater Spokane League 2A division was so competitive this season, it needed an extra set of games to decide the champion. West Valley, Clarkston and Shadle Park met at rainy University High School on Tuesday for a “Kansas” tiebreaker – a pair of games consisting of two 10-minute halves. The winner would earn the league title and a bye into the state tournament, with the second- and third-place teams moving on to District 6-8 crossover games on Friday against the Central Washington Athletic Conference champ and second-place teams.
Chewelah boys cross country program hopes promising season finishes with a flourish at state meet
A group of runners head through the streets of Chewelah on a daily basis, logging in miles and prepping for the cross country season that lies ahead. People stop to watch and wonder what is happening as if they’ve never seen someone do such an activity in their lives before.
Prep roundup: Ridgeline wins girls soccer district championship; Gonzaga Prep advances to district 4A third-place game
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A. Gonzaga Prep 2, Chiawana 1 (SO): Samantha Mudge tied it in the 70th minute and the Bullpups (15-3) beat the visiting Riverhawks (12-5) 4-2 in a shootout in an elimination game. G-Prep hosts Richland,...
Former Spokane city councilman, Steve Salvatori dies at 67
SPOKANE, Wash. - Steve Salvatori, a former Spokane city council member, has died after undergoing leukemia treatment for years. He was 67-years-old. Salvatori was a city council member from 2011-2014 who "helped bring people together from all different parties, to try to find a solution," said Mike Allen, a former city council member.
Idaho Transportation Department proposes major I-90 construction project due to influx of people
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90. ITD is proposing two options to the public that would cost millions of dollars. “I-90 is used by so many people in...
Progress continues to close out Camp Hope as local, state agencies work together
In the ongoing work to close Camp Hope state agencies and local providers and volunteers continue efforts to close the encampment by transitioning residents to safe, secure housing. These efforts include a variety of work and services to help identify what is needed to safely and humanely close the encampment...
Spokane International Airport announces groundbreaking for Rail-Truck Transload facility
Spokane International Airport (GEG) will hold a dedication ceremony for the Rail-Truck Transload Facility, 3911 South Craig Road, Spokane, WA 99224, from 11:00am-12:00pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. The Rail-Truck Transload Facility will provide multimodal freight movement services to meet the increased demand from the area’s commercial and industrial sectors...
Woman charged in Bonner County golf cart crash that killed a Spokane policeman
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - 57-year-old Julie Nicola has been charged with Vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI after crashing a golf cart that killed officer Jeffrey McCullough. Three hours after the crash, a blood test showed Nicola had a BAC .011% above the legal limit. If she's convicted, she could face...
Shooting investigation in northeast Spokane puts schools on lockdown out of 'abundance of caution'
SPOKANE, Wash. - Several schools in northeast Spokane were placed in a modified lockdown Wednesday morning, after learning suspects from a nearby shooting may in the area. According to Spokane Public Schools, Demiss, Cooper, Regal, Shaw, On Track Academy and NEWTech will remain in "Secure & Teach" for the remainder of the school day.
Get ready for a bumpy ride!
Rain and snow linger through the day with daytime highs in the low to mid 40's. We clear out overnight and temperatures drop by Thursday morning into the teens and low to mid 20's for most, bringing our first "hard freeze" of the season. Thursday is quiet, with our next...
'Loud boom': Spokane police confirm explosive device went off in Hillyard neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed an explosive device went off inside a Hillyard neighborhood recycling bin just after 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. SPD said it went off at the intersection of Everett and Regal. Multiple neighbors in the area heard the explosion and called police. "At...
Spokane to get colorful crosswalks and street art
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has approved a $973,000 contract with Spokane Arts to implement community crosswalks and residential street murals. The first crosswalk will be a rainbow, representing LGBTQ pride. The crosswalk will be put in one of four locations: Northwest Boulevard and Monroe Street, Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street, South Perry Street and 10th Avenue or Post Street and Garland Avenue.
New information on Spokane Valley burglary
Police have put out a description of the suspects in the Spokane Valley burglary. Right now, the suspects have not been caught.
Rollover collision closes northbound US 2 at Magnesium
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rollover crash has closed northbound US 2 at Magnesium road until further notice. Power lines are down and traffic is currently being diverted. You should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as...
1 man stabbed at People's Park, on way to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) confirmed one man camping in People's Park has been stabbed and is on the way to the hospital. According to SPD, somebody came into the man's camping area and started stabbing him. The man is expected to be okay. SPD caught the...
Spokane Valley police search for 2 suspects in attempted theft, shooting incident
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is investigating after two suspects attempted to steal a flatbed trailer and mini excavator, prompting the victim to chase them down and shoot at them. According to SVPD, a report of a theft at the 1300 block of north Bowdish came in...
Documents: Body found near High Bridge Park was tied up, blindfolded before being shot
SPOKANE, Wash . - There's new details on the body that was found near High Bridge Park last week. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, documents show the man was tied up, gagged and blindfolded before being shot. Police said there was a pool of blood around the man's head and shell casings near his feet along with several footprints around his body.
11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) is searching for a missing boy and is asking the public for help. 11-year-old Jaiden Bourquin was last seen on Oct. 31 around 3 p.m. as he was leaving Francis Scott Elementary on 3737 E. 5th Ave. Jaiden is white, approximately 4'9", and...
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
Man arrested for attempted carjacking and kidnaping on Halloween
An attempted car jacking and kidnapping on Halloween has lead to the arrest of a Spokane Man. Jeffery Johnson will likely face a judge later today.
