Read full article on original website
Related
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
divenewswire.com
Dive Shop 360 Announces SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI Integration
Dive Shop 360, the leading dive shop management system and the only all-in-one, cloud-based POS created exclusively for dive shops, announced today SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI integration, enabling dive shops to easily and efficiently manage SDI/TDI/ERDI/PFI diving certifications and courses directly through their Dive Shop 360 POS system. The group of training and...
divenewswire.com
Cline’s Diving Industry 3rd Quarter 2022 Survey Results
The results are in and 127 dive businesses responded, 55.9% from the USA, the rest from elsewhere in the world. The European region composed 11.8% of the total responses. Dive retailers composed 38.6% of the overall responses, whereas travel/resort entities composed 24.4%. Within the USA, Eastern Time Zone businesses composed the largest group, 33.1% of the US respondents.
divenewswire.com
Dream Weaver Travel at DEMA Show 2022
The Dream Weaver Travel team is excited about the upcoming DEMA show in Orlando. The annual DEMA show is the best place to meet and socialize with industry leaders in travel, education, and manufacturing all under one roof. Steve, Audrey, Jane, and Lisa will be there, and we are extremely excited to help our dive store partners plan their group dive travel.
Rhino horns have become shorter in past century, study finds
Rhinoceros horns have become shorter over the last century, researchers have found, adding the development could be a result of hunters and poachers targeting larger prizes. Rhino horns were much sought after among hunters over the centuries, while modern poachers sell them for use in traditional medicines in China and Vietnam.
Ghouls, demon slayers and socially anxious students: how manga conquered the world
I head to Waterstones on my lunch break to find something for my daughter’s birthday (she is turning 12). I never seem to get it quite right when choosing books for her, so I ask the bookseller (in her 20s) for a recommendation, and she directs me to the manga shelves. It’s cool, you read it from right to left, she’ll love it, I’m told. Komi Can’t Communicate, about a socially anxious high school student, could work. Or how about dark fantasy Tokyo Ghoul: slightly age-inappropriate, but that’s what preteens love. As we search the shelves, however – four whole bays, devoted to manga! – volume one in every potential series appears to be missing. Waterstones just can’t keep them in stock, the bookseller explains, because they are so ridiculously popular.
China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?
The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
Bahrain's Shiites hope pope raises human rights during visit
Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain this week
marktechpost.com
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications in Aviation Sector
Over the next few years, AI is projected to bring several breakthroughs in the aerospace industry by cutting costs, shortening design processes, eliminating duplication, experimenting, augmentation, support, production, and upgrading things. AI developments might help the aviation and aerospace sectors to enhance their production methods. The aerospace industry, however, has limited adoption of AI approaches, primarily due to a lack of access to high-quality data, a preference for simple models over complex models, and a need for more competent staff and partners to execute it effectively. However, the proper partner might make AI a revolutionary innovation that impacts aerospace companies’ productivity, effectiveness, development, and speed. The aviation sector uses machine learning, computer vision, robotics, and natural language processing to benefit from AI. Predictive maintenance, pattern recognition, auto-scheduling, targeted advertising, and an analysis of client feedback are some of the key advantages. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is greatly enhancing flight operations and having a significant impact on the commercial aviation sector. The top airline businesses worldwide are adopting AI and other cutting-edge technologies to provide individualized services and improve customer experience. At the airport, self-service kiosks automate procedures and security checks. Moreover, these can be categorized as just the tip of the iceberg, there are several other applications that have been highlighted below:
ZDNet
Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
Digital transformation done right can change every business for the better. But how do you know what systems or services to buy if you're part of a small business that doesn't have a seasoned IT professional on your payroll?. While big enterprises will benefit from the experience of an IT...
disruptmagazine.com
Rany Fardiany, an Entrepreneur With Many Talents and Profound Experience
The Journey of Becoming the CEO of Interconnect Data. Some people believe that to start a business, you need a big bank account for the initial investment. That isn’t always the case. Most entrepreneurs today start with small investments. A small amount of money is the starting point. They slowly work their way up from there and make fat stacks. The only thing you really need to call yourself an entrepreneur is a great idea and the right attitude to turn that idea into reality, much like Rany Fardinay. Rany Fardiany is a serial entrepreneur, FinTech expert, designer, business manager and a philanthropist. She is currently serving as the CEO of a top notch IT Company, Teknologi Cakra Internasional. She has years worth of experience as a Managing Director under her belt with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry. Skilled in management, digital marketing, information security, training, eCommerce and creative designing industry, she has mentored quite a number of millennials over the last decade.
divenewswire.com
NO RECESSION FOR PROFESSIONAL SCUBA SCHOOLS
Stop by booth #2425 to discover more about the opportunities that await dive centers, instructors, or instructor trainers and how to overcome the looming economic recession with training materials and certifications from Professional Scuba Schools (PSS) Worldwide. PSS has been training and developing divers and dive leaders around the world...
Meet Michael MacDonald, One of the Forces Behind the Earn Your Leisure Business Empire
The Earn Your Leisure (EYL) founders took the world by storm with a different approach, combining business, financial literacy, and entertainment to build a business empire. The company started in 2019 with what is now a Top 40 business podcast and has since expanded into a media organization; an online education platform, Earn Your Leisure University; and a one-of-a-kind festival, Invest Fest.
crowdfundinsider.com
Swedish Fintech Payer, American Express to Support B2B Payments Across the Nordics
Payer, the B2B technology company specializing in digital conversion, payments, and finance automation, with a mission to digitalize the B2B industry wherever payments play a central role, has announced that it will now facilitate American Express payments “across the Nordics in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.”. This means that...
Autoweek.com
VW Sees Supply Chain Issues Staying through 2022
VW Group posts €4.3 billion earnings in the third quarter, compared to €2.9 billion in the same quarter in 2021. The automaker sees supply chain pressures continuing through the end of 2022, with the fourth quarter expected to be "especially challenging." Semiconductor supply issues are not seen as...
cxmtoday.com
MarTech Measured Launches in UK
London base was opened by a US company that helps marketers maximize their return on advertising investment amid an uncertain climate. MarTech Measured has launched in the UK alongside new tools to help marketers maximize their return on advertising investment. In the last year, Measured – based in Austin, Texas,...
Standard Bank May Consider Acquisitions as It Looks to Serve Multinational African Businesses
Against the backdrop of increasing competition in its home market of South Africa, Standard Bank Group is open to acquisitions in Kenya and Nigeria as it looks to expand its presence across Africa. In an interview with Bloomberg, CEO Sim Tshabalala said Standard is looking to tap into the growing...
Tech Platforms Help Lawyers Catch Up With Flexible Work Trend
Whether it’s working with major law firms or big companies, most LegalTech startups have prioritized the business-to-business (B2B) aspect of the sector, leading to significant innovation in that space in the last five to 10 years. This one-sided focus, according to Pierre Proner, co-founder and CEO at U.K. LegalTech...
A floating wind platform has been installed in Spain 50 meters into the water
According to a press release acquired by IE on Friday, a floating wind platform has been successfully installed at the PLOCAN test site in the Canary Islands of Spain. X1 Wind, the firm behind the platform, as well as partners from the EU-backed PivotBuoy Project took advantage of a suitable weather window to complete the installation process, connecting the fully-functional floating wind prototype to the mooring system and dynamic cable pre-installed last June.
My view: Understanding and solving our supply chain issues
Congressional candidate outlines plans for addressing international trade disruptions. Oregonians are finding empty shelves. Consumers are mad that the grocery store is out of their favorite items, and prices have increased on most goods. The warehouse is stressed because the shipping company didn't make a delivery. These are all problems with our supply chain. Anytime people can't get the goods they need, it's a problem on an individual and economic level. I have spent over three decades helping companies across the United States manage their supply chain. Over the last 30 months, prices have increased astronomically. • A truckload of...
Comments / 0