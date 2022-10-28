Trips to Target were frequent for Cheryl Baity and her 88-year-old mother Jeanie Plant, both of Darien. But what happened Oct. 12 was a first. “I was looking in the purse department, and these two men were talking to me, and they were trying to get a present for their mother for her birthday, and I was trying to help them,” explained Plant.

DARIEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO