Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
NYPD: Suspect wanted for grabbing woman's behind in Brooklyn building
The NYPD is searching for the suspect of a forcible touching incident that took place Sept. 25 near Farragut Road and East 35th Street in Brooklyn.
NYPD: Shots fired in Brownsville on Halloween night
One employee at a local wine and liquor store told News 12 he heard five shots ring out before people started to run.
Police: 2 wanted in string of Brooklyn cab robberies
Police are searching for the two men who they say are connected to a string of local cab robberies in Brooklyn.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women
Police say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. The second incident happened on Oct. 30 around 2 a.m.
Suffolk police: Officer injured in Copiague shooting
Homicide Squad detectives say a Babylon park ranger was involved in a shooting in Copiague around 4:45 p.m.
Stratford man arraigned for allegedly crashing into state trooper on I-95
It happened on I-95 southbound near Exit 33 in Stratford shortly after 1 a.m.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Bridgeport double stabbing; suspect sought
One person has died following a double stabbing in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Newburgh man arrested for loaded handgun at Westchester County Airport
The officer spotted the loaded 9 mm handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine's monitor.
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
Police: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bridgeport, suspect in custody
A 23-year-old man was killed in a fatal stabbing overnight in Bridgeport's South End neighborhood.
Police: Cornwall High School student hospitalized after ingesting marijuana edible
A Cornwall High School student collapsed in class and was taken to the hospital Friday after authorities say they ingested what appears to be a marijuana brownie.
Police: 13-year-old Copiague student fatally struck by car while riding bike
Police say Jose Luis Calderon, of Amityville, was riding his bike on Dixon Avenue around 9:30 p.m.
Nassau police: Driver in fatal Hempstead crash faces DWI charges
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead.
News 12
MTA bus driver faces aggravated DWI charge under Leandra’s Law in fatal Hempstead crash
A driver is facing driving while intoxicated charges after a fatal crash occurred in Hempstead. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, police say the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger was speeding eastbound on Jerusalem Avenue near Ingraham Boulevard. According to detectives, he lost control of the wheel and hit a curb before crashing into a tree.
Police: DWI crash injures officer in West Babylon
A police officer was injured Friday night in an apparent DWI crash in West Babylon.
Teen seriously hurt after falling off moving SUV in Deer Park
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on West 4th Street between Grand Boulevard and Park Avenue.
Halloween curfew in effect in Wall Township for all minors
A curfew for all minors is in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
News 12
88-year-old’s wallet stolen while shopping with GPS tracker inside
Trips to Target were frequent for Cheryl Baity and her 88-year-old mother Jeanie Plant, both of Darien. But what happened Oct. 12 was a first. “I was looking in the purse department, and these two men were talking to me, and they were trying to get a present for their mother for her birthday, and I was trying to help them,” explained Plant.
