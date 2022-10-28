Read full article on original website
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5 a.m.: Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that Russian President Putin's hands are "stained in blood" after he acknowledged ordering missile strikes on Ukraine. 4:27 a.m.:...
Russia Recruiting US-Trained Afghan Commandos, Former Generals Say
Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last year are now being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine, three former Afghan generals told The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of...
Russia Orders Tens of Thousands of Southern Ukrainians to Relocate
Russia has ordered tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians living near the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to relocate, an order Kyiv says amounts to “forced displacement.”. Russian-installed authorities reported relocating 70,000 residents due to concerns of a major Ukrainian counterattack. Russia continues to target civilian homes and...
Global Food Prices Rise with Ukraine-Russia Agreement in Doubt
The prices of wheat and corn jumped sharply in global trading Monday, after Russia’s announcement over the weekend that it could no longer “guarantee the safety” of civilian cargo ships in the Black Sea and would pull out of a deal that established a humanitarian maritime corridor there.
Michael McFaul: Designating Moscow as Terrorism Sponsor Won’t Prevent US From Talking to Russia
Washington — As Ukrainian forces continue to battle Russian troops in the east and south of the country, Europe and the United States are considering additional pressure to convince Russia’s Vladimir Putin to end its invasion. VOA’s Misha Komadovsky sat down with former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael...
Ukraine's 58th Brigade in the Heart of the Bakhmut Mire
Bakhmut, Ukraine — In the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, 15 kilometers (nine miles) from the positions held by Russian forces, an artillery unit waits for the signal. "Ready!" The four soldiers duck and put their hands over their ears. "Fire!" The shell shoots out of the cannon toward...
Russia Rejoins Ukraine Grain Deal
Russia said Wednesday it is resuming its participation in an agreement facilitating the shipment of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. “The Russian Federation considers that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement,” the defense ministry said in a statement. Russia...
US Says North Korea Is Secretly Supplying Russia With Artillery for Ukraine
White house — The White House said Wednesday that North Korea is secretly supplying Russia with artillery for the war in Ukraine, another worrying sign, analysts say, that this conflict is getting more complex and dangerous for Ukrainian civilians. “Our information indicates that the DPRK is covertly supplying Russia's...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 253 of the invasion
The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, said Moscow would rejoin the grain export deal brokered by the UN and Turkey with Ukraine, but that it reserved the right to withdraw if necessary. “We demanded assurances and guarantees from the Ukrainian side that nothing like this would happen again, that the humanitarian corridors would not be used militarily,” Putin said during a video meeting with his coordination council on Wednesday.
COP27: Will Ukraine War Destroy Progress on Tackling Climate Emergency?
Ahead of the COP27 climate talks in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh next week, there are concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reversed progress on tackling climate change. But as Henry Ridgwell reports, some say the war could have a positive impact in the longer term.
Somali Government Promises $1 Million to Support Victims of Saturday's Bombings
MOGADISHU — Somalia's government has promised support for victims of the twin bombings in the capital Saturday that killed at least 100 people and injured close to 300 others. Saturday's attack by al-Shabab comes as security forces have been waging a large-scale offensive against the militants. Following an emergency...
China Urges Pakistan to Ensure Security of Chinese Working on Bilateral Projects
Islamabad — Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted wide-ranging bilateral talks on Wednesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and “expressed his great concern” about the security of Chinese nationals in the long-time South Asian allied country. Sharif visited Beijing for the first time since assuming office in...
Iranian Protests Continue, Defying Crackdown
Hundreds of Iranian protesters held rallies in the capital, Tehran, on Tuesday, chanting, "Don't be afraid, we're all together,” while students held sit-ins at several major universities. Protests in Iran erupted in September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody of the country’s morality police. Analysts say...
US Offers Up to $5 Million to Curb North Korea's Illicit Activities
State Department — The U.S. State Department is offering up to $5 million in rewards, seeking information to disrupt financial tools of persons engaged in illegal activities that support North Korea's weapons proliferation programs, money laundering, and specific cyber operations. Later this week, the State Department also plans to...
Officials Fear Disinformation Could Spark US Election Violence
Washington — With just one week to go until the U.S. midterm elections, a key senior U.S. official is expressing concerns that misinformation, or influence operations by U.S. adversaries, could ignite violence at the polls. For weeks, top officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of...
Algeria Arab League Summit Discusses Regional Crises, Food Security
CAIRO — On the second and final day of the 31st Arab League summit in Algeria, Arab leaders sought consensus on longstanding issues that have divided member states. An Algerian military band played the country's national anthem Wednesday, as visiting Arab heads of state paid homage to the host country on the anniversary of its own revolution that brought independence from France 60 years ago. President Abdel Mejid Tebboune presided over the summit.
US Afghan Auditor Decries Non-Cooperation by Biden Administration
ISLAMABAD — A U.S. government agency Wednesday criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for blocking it from fully assessing about $1.1 billion in U.S. humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, or SIGAR, said in its quarterly report...
Nigerian Authorities Dismiss Terror Warnings by US, Other Foreign Missions
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigerian authorities on Monday dismissed recent terror warnings by foreign missions for the capital, Abuja, as "false" and "irresponsible." Heads of Nigerian security agencies made the comments to journalists after an emergency security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. But security experts are urging Nigerians to take the warnings seriously.
What America's ‘Message Diplomat’ Told Central Asia
Washington — Democracy requires free and credible media. This was among the critical messages that U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau delivered during a recent visit to Central Asia. Trudeau visited Uzbekistan, Washington's strategic partner, and Kyrgyzstan, which the Biden administration sees...
Iran Releases 8 Journalists Detained Amid Protests
Tehran, Iran — Iranian authorities said Tuesday they had released eight journalists detained amid protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month. Amini died in police custody on September 16 after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.
