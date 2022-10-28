Rishi Sunak should split Home Office into two separate entities as it has become 'dysfunctional', think-tank warns

The ‘dysfunctional’ Home Office should be split into two separate departments, a leading think-tank has said.

Rishi Sunak should replace it with an immigration department and a separate security ministry, according to a report published by the Adam Smith Institute yesterday.

Describing the Home Office as a ‘relic’, the paper said breaking it up would help ministers confront huge challenges in immigration and crime, fixing a ‘dysfunctional dynamic at the top of the department’.

Fifteen years ago, Tony Blair carved up the original, even larger Home Office after a series of scandals, creating the Ministry of Justice in 2007.

The report, written by deputy editor of website Conservative Home Henry Hill, said the Home Secretary should lead a new security department, and a new role should oversee an immigration ministry.

Mr Hill said: ‘On immigration, policing and security we need better policy, faster delivery and clearer accountability –and breaking up this leviathan is the way to do it.’