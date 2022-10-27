ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine Lutheran advances to third round of playoffs

RACINE — Eric Ibarra’s senior season was supposed to be over Sept. 23, when he was driven into the Horlick Field turf and suffered a broken collarbone. If you believed that was how his senior season was going to play out, then you don’t know Ibarra. ibarra.
RACINE, WI
daystech.org

New Kenosha charter high school has focus on industry

KENOSHA — Area enterprise leaders, politicians and educators got here collectively at KTEC High School, 7400 thirty ninth Ave., Thursday night to rejoice a ribbon reducing for the varsity, which opened Sept. 6. After opening remarks and thanks have been made, enterprise leaders, faculty leaders and others in attendance...
KENOSHA, WI
kenosha.com

Is Kenosha trick-or-treating really on a Monday?

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A local Halloween tradition continues as the City of Kenosha holds its annual trick-or-treating from 4-7 p.m. on Monday...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

How Evers failed veterans at Union Grove

MADISON — Union Grove Veterans home has seen a staff exodus, a sharp decline in residency, and increasingly urgent pleas for staffing reforms and improved care throughout the Evers administration. There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted long-term care facilities, making it more difficult for nursing homes to...
UNION GROVE, WI
CBS 58

Trick-or-treat times for Milwaukee-area communities 🍬

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With Halloween falling on a Monday this year, many local communities are scheduling neighborhood trick-or-treating activities for children on the weekend prior to Oct. 31. We have a list of trick-or-treating schedules that have been posted publicly, as well as other events that are taking place...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Risk to state from Kenosha casino significantly reduced

This is an image of the proposed Kenosha Hard Rock Casino, an $800 million project which included a convention center and hotel which was denied by Gov. Scott Walker on Jan. 23, 2015, after it had been approved by two local referendums, and by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, D.C.
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Search for Kenosha man’s remains; mom pleads for help from hunters

KENOSHA, Wis. – A mother, determined to find her son’s body, is asking Wisconsin hunters to keep an eye out for any signs of his remains this season. Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., a 40-year-old Kenosha father of two, was last seen in May 2020. His mother, Selia Patterson, said only one thing will bring her peace.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland school board member's comment sparks controversy

HARTLAND, Wis. - The use of one word by a Hartland-Lakeside School Board member is prompting lots of angry words from parents. At an Oct. 17 board meeting, the conversation among board members revolved around a social emotional learning curriculum and diversity. The comment from one board member left some parents speechless.
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
WAUKESHA, WI
kenosha.com

7 useful tips for Kenosha trick-or-treaters

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. A Halloween tradition arrives this weekend — and extends into Monday — as trick-or-treaters prepare to stuff their bags...
KENOSHA, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Ozaukee County, WI

As part of the Metropolitan Statistical Area, Ozaukee County is a thriving, well-established community in Wisconsin. It was home to many different tribes of Native Americans in the early 19th century. The name “Ozaukee” comes from one of the most prominent communities within the vicinity, the Sauk people.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego Kohl's theft; 'Grab and dash,' more than $2K in merchandise

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police are asking for the public's help to identify two women suspected of shoplifting from the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego on Sunday, Oct. 23. Officials say shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, the two women entered the Kohl's on Janesville Road, collected more than $2,000 worth of Nike and Adidas brand Kohl's merchandise, and left the store without paying for the goods. Officials described this incident as a "grab and dash."
MUSKEGO, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash at Highway 165 and Green Bay Road; intersection closed nearly five hours

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 165 and Green Bay Road (Highway 31) Saturday night. A 50-year-old Waukegan, Ill.,-man, the driver of the vehicle, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman from Kenosha were transported separately by Flight For...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

