Employers are optimistic about the future of telemedicine: 5 numbers to know
Employers remain optimistic about the future role of telemedicine, even as pandemic restrictions ease, according to Kaiser Family Foundation's annual Employer Health Benefit survey. The survey, published Oct. 27, includes 2,188 non-federal public and private firms with three or more employees. Here are five findings from the survey on the...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Mississippi orders payer to cease all business operations
Mississippi is the latest state to take action against Salvasen Health for marketing and selling health insurance plans without a license. On Oct. 31, the state's insurance department issued a cease and desist against the Houston-based company, barring it from collecting and receiving any premiums or conducting any business in the state. The policy will remain in place pending a final decision from the insurance commissioner.
Study: Payers spend less on lobbying than pharma companies, providers
Payers spent $80.6 million on lobbying in 2020, a study published in JAMA Health Forum found. The study, published Oct. 28, used data from OpenSecrets, a nonpartisan site tracking money in politics, and examined healthcare lobbying costs from 2000 to 2020. Lobbying expenditures grew 70 percent from 2000 to 2020...
Cigna, BCBS Arizona among backers of virtual mental healthcare startup
Virtual mental healthcare provider Valera Health received a $44.5 million investment, backed by Cigna Ventures and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona venture fund Trinnovate Ventures. According to a news release published Oct. 31, the growth equity raise was led by Heritage Group, a venture fund that partners with several...
Centene in the headlines: 8 recent developments
From its third-quarter earnings, to announcing it is awarding Express Scripts its benefit management contract, here are eight stories about Centene that Becker's has covered since Oct. 11. 1. North Carolina officials on Oct. 26 approved Centene's request to cancel the $450 million in tax incentives the company was set...
25 payers entering, exiting markets
From BrightHealthcare and Friday Health Plans leaving major ACA markets to more than a dozen Medicare Advantage expansions, these are 25 recent payer moves to exit or enter markets:. Humana is reportedly exiting the Colorado group insurance market after June 30, 2024, Colorado Politics reported Oct. 24. The company will...
WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan
WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration will begin disbursing payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, starting tomorrow. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get a benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Broward Health, UnitedHealthcare strike new deal after terminating contract
Six months after Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health went out of network with UnitedHealthcare, the two sides have reached a multi-year agreement. The agreement restores network access to Broward Health hospitals, facilities and physicians for UnitedHealthcare members, including those enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the health system. The agreement went into effect Nov. 1.
OptumRx, Ohio resolve 'outstanding issues,' reach $15M overcharging settlement
Two days after denying it had reached a settlement with Ohio over alleged overcharging claims, UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx arm said the deal has been finalized, the Ohio Capital Journal reported Oct. 31. "We resolved our outstanding issues yesterday, which is when the agreement was finalized," an OptumRx spokesperson told the...
CMS rule change adds Medicare special enrollment periods
A CMS rule finalized Oct. 28 will reduce gaps in Medicare enrollment for new enrollees and adds special enrollment periods for extenuating circumstances. According to a news release from the agency, enrollees will begin receiving benefits the month after their enrollment, reducing gaps in coverage. The new rule adds special...
