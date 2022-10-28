ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Beats #25 South Carolina With A Strong First Half And A Smothering Defensive Effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three long first-half drives, another stout performance by the defense, and two second-half field goals by Harrison Mevis sent the Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3) to a 23-10 victory over the 25th-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks (5-3, 2-3). It was Missouri's fourth straight win over South Carolina, meaning the Mayor's Cup stays in Missouri; the Tigers' first win over a ranked opponent since 2020, and snapped the Gamecocks' four-game winning streak.
Mizzou Volleyball Drops Match to Georgia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri volleyball fell to Georgia Saturday, Oct. 29, at home in three sets (11-25, 23-25, 20-25). Mizzou (8-13, 1-10 SEC) was led by sophomore Kaylee Cox with six kills followed by sophomore Trista Strasser and freshman Riley Buckley with four kills apiece. Georgia (17-5,...
Mizzou Swim & Dive Falls to Indiana

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri swimming and diving teams fell in both duals against Missouri State on Dec. 4. The No. 18 men fell to the Hoosiers 125-168, and the women fell 123-171. The Tigers won eight events between the men and women. MIZZOU EVENT WINNERS. Women's...
Women's Basketball Exhibition Against Rogers State Canceled

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball exhibition game against Rogers State, scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, has been canceled. The Tigers will begin the 2022-23 regular season on the road against Missouri State on Monday, Nov. 7. Missouri will face Bradley in the team's home opener...
Sload Continues Top-10 Push in Mexico

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – One day after recording her first under-par round of the season, graduate Sky Sload of the Missouri women's golf team was one shot better during the second day of the Battle of the Beach in Mexico. Sload fired a two-under 69 on Saturday –...
