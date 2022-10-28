PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Heads up Arizona, if you still need to mail in your ballot that deadline is coming up fast. Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day to mail back your ballot, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department, as Arizona state law requires that all early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

