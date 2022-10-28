Read full article on original website
PD: 'Suspect down' in shooting involving police in west Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a "suspect is down" after a shooting involving police officers near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix police say no officers have been injured, and the suspect is receiving medical treatment. Authorities say there are no outstanding suspects at this...
Phoenix murder suspect who was at the heart of a Georgia manhunt sentenced to life in prison
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. In 2021, J'ssan Strover led authorities on a manhunt into the woods near Atlanta, Georgia. He was fleeing from the deputies who were supposed to bring him back to Phoenix. The day-long chase ended with Strover...
2 teens arrested in connection with street-racing crash that left 4 dead in July
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. In late July, a stolen car that was allegedly racing another vehicle crashed into a Lyft driver's car and left four people, including one teenager, dead. Now, Phoenix police have arrested the two teenagers who are...
Road rage situation in north Phoenix leaves 8-year-old girl dead
Two men and a young girl were sent to different hospitals in the area after the shooting, Phoenix police say. The girl passed away on Tuesday.
Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' displaces people
Woman speaks after fire at homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix. Neighbors worry more could happen.
Tempe server rewarded for being 'real' | Server of the Week
This server in Tempe goes above and beyond for her customers. Here's her story.
Dog reunited with owner after being kidnapped in Glendale
A French bulldog is back with its owner after it was kidnapped in Glendale during a walk. Here's a video of the happy reunion.
Mail in your ballot: Nov. 1 is the deadline to do so
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Heads up Arizona, if you still need to mail in your ballot that deadline is coming up fast. Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day to mail back your ballot, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department, as Arizona state law requires that all early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Arizona AG Brnovich denounces state's baseless election fraud claims
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The debate about Arizona's 2020 Presidential election results continued for months after Election Day. It even continues today. Debunked claims of special ballots, planeloads of ballots flown in from South Korea and ballot harvesting helped cement Arizona as the birthplace of 2020 election conspiracy theories.
A solution to the rental crisis? Phoenix mayor applauds 'purpose-driven development'
PHOENIX — On Monday, City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined representatives of longtime apartment builder Greenlight Communities to show her support for the company’s newest construction project at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. A company spokesperson said that the 292-unit apartment complex is the first of six...
This Arizonan spent a year fighting a huge hospital bill. Why he's doubtful this year's election will change the system
PHOENIX — Just more than two years ago, Bruce Nester entered the emergency department at Banner Desert Medical Center. Little did he know it would lead to a nearly year-long medical bill dispute. Earlier in the day, Nester said he had undergone a medical procedure, and after arriving home,...
Arizona races are heating up as we head closer to Election Day
Former President Barack Obama is in the Valley Wednesday campaigning for fellow Democrats Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly. Jen Wahl has more on the visit and the races.
Nov. 1 marks the 70th anniversary for Channel 12
November 2022 marks the 70th anniversary for 12News in Phoenix. See how the Harkins Theaters family has a connection to the start of Channel 12.
How much would you get if you won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot?
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a one in 292.2 million shot, but someone out there could win the Powerball lottery's $1 billion jackpot. So as people show up at gas stations, grocery stores, and convenience stores, we've got a look at how that money would pay out.
Fired from ASU, Herm Edwards joins ESPN as football analyst
ARIZONA, USA — Former NFL and Arizona State University head coach Herm Edwards is rejoining ESPN as a football analyst, the network announced Tuesday. Edwards' employment with the university's football program ended in September after he and ASU decided to "mutually" part ways. ESPN said in his new role,...
Why the key for ASU football to beat UCLA Bruins IS NOT traditional | Locked On Sun Devils
More often than not, the better team wins the game. More often than not, the team who executes better wins the game. More often than not, good triumphs over evil.
Scottsdale haunted house draws big crowds from all over the Valley.
This Scottsdale haunted house is attracted hundreds of visitors. Some even waited up to an hour in line for the Spooktacular time!
Handing out three game balls to ASU football stars after win vs Colorado | Locked On Sun Devils
For just the third time this season, it is Victory Monday for Arizona State Sun Devils football! Let's pass out some game balls to the MVPs of the game.
