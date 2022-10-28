ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

PD: 'Suspect down' in shooting involving police in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says a "suspect is down" after a shooting involving police officers near 37th Avenue and McDowell Road Wednesday afternoon. Phoenix police say no officers have been injured, and the suspect is receiving medical treatment. Authorities say there are no outstanding suspects at this...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Mail in your ballot: Nov. 1 is the deadline to do so

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Heads up Arizona, if you still need to mail in your ballot that deadline is coming up fast. Tuesday, Nov. 1 is the last day to mail back your ballot, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department, as Arizona state law requires that all early ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Arizona AG Brnovich denounces state's baseless election fraud claims

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The debate about Arizona's 2020 Presidential election results continued for months after Election Day. It even continues today. Debunked claims of special ballots, planeloads of ballots flown in from South Korea and ballot harvesting helped cement Arizona as the birthplace of 2020 election conspiracy theories.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

How much would you get if you won the $1 billion Powerball jackpot?

PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. It's a one in 292.2 million shot, but someone out there could win the Powerball lottery's $1 billion jackpot. So as people show up at gas stations, grocery stores, and convenience stores, we've got a look at how that money would pay out.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Fired from ASU, Herm Edwards joins ESPN as football analyst

ARIZONA, USA — Former NFL and Arizona State University head coach Herm Edwards is rejoining ESPN as a football analyst, the network announced Tuesday. Edwards' employment with the university's football program ended in September after he and ASU decided to "mutually" part ways. ESPN said in his new role,...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy