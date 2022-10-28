ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WPBF News 25

WPBF 25 candidate profiles: State races in the general election

Video above: Early voting underway across our entire area. Florida candidates are preparing for the general election that is on Nov. 8. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Republicans the lead over Democrats on voter registration in the state. Nearly one-third of voters are not affiliated...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy