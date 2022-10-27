Read full article on original website
OptumRx, Ohio resolve 'outstanding issues,' reach $15M overcharging settlement
Two days after denying it had reached a settlement with Ohio over alleged overcharging claims, UnitedHealth Group's OptumRx arm said the deal has been finalized, the Ohio Capital Journal reported Oct. 31. "We resolved our outstanding issues yesterday, which is when the agreement was finalized," an OptumRx spokesperson told the...
Mississippi orders payer to cease all business operations
Mississippi is the latest state to take action against Salvasen Health for marketing and selling health insurance plans without a license. On Oct. 31, the state's insurance department issued a cease and desist against the Houston-based company, barring it from collecting and receiving any premiums or conducting any business in the state. The policy will remain in place pending a final decision from the insurance commissioner.
BCBS Massachusetts, CVS Caremark partner on pharmacy services
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is adding several new offerings, including a pharmacy benefits partnership with CVS Caremark. According to a Nov. 1 news release, BCBS Massachusetts members will have access to certain generic medications without cost-sharing, a cost-share assistance program, pharmacy advising and diabetes care from CVS Caremark.
WPS Health Insurance dropping Medicare drug plan
WPS Health will end its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 29. A spokesperson for the Monona, Wis.-based payer said the company is choosing to end the prescription drug offerings to focus on its Medigap, or Medicare supplement, plans. Around 11,000 WPS Health enrollees...
BCBS Texas, Baptist St. Anthony settle on new contract
Amarillo, Texas-based Baptist St. Anthony Health System will avoid leaving Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas' network after the two sides were able to reach an agreement Oct. 31. The health system was set to go out of network with BCBS if a new agreement was not reached by...
Cigna, BCBS Arizona among backers of virtual mental healthcare startup
Virtual mental healthcare provider Valera Health received a $44.5 million investment, backed by Cigna Ventures and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona venture fund Trinnovate Ventures. According to a news release published Oct. 31, the growth equity raise was led by Heritage Group, a venture fund that partners with several...
