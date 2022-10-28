Time was when “bell snickling” was a happy tradition at Christmas. All the young boys who worked and lived on farms participated in their own neighborhood or community. Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the young men and boys would dress in their costumes and go from farm to farm. The guessing of names would start. If the people could guess who you were, you were supposed to be eliminated and receive no food.

HAGERSTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO