It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig TrucksCadrene HeslopWilliamsport, MD
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss These 10 November Events & Holidays
It's hard to believe November is here. We're so close to the start of 2023! This is a month to give gratitude, vote, and turn back the clocks. But that's not all. Here are 10 holidays and events your family can look forward to or recognize in November:. 1. Native...
hagerstownmagazine.com
Cherished Christmas Memories Of “Bell Snickling”
Time was when “bell snickling” was a happy tradition at Christmas. All the young boys who worked and lived on farms participated in their own neighborhood or community. Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, the young men and boys would dress in their costumes and go from farm to farm. The guessing of names would start. If the people could guess who you were, you were supposed to be eliminated and receive no food.
Beloved crossing guard retires after 59 years
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Come rain or shine you could always find Sarah Mason on the corner of Memorial Boulevard and Frederick Street guiding children across the street. The enjoyment she received was evident by the smile on her face. “I joined the police department as a crossing guard then I just […]
FOX43 investigates haunted school house in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg. Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property. Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for...
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted city
Join Maryland Heritage Tours for spine-tingling stories of the past. Black and white photograph of a cemeteryVicki Schofield/Unsplash. Is Frederick Maryland's most haunted city? It is not too late to find out.
wildkidswander.com
Hiking Billy Goat Trail Section A in Maryland
One of the most popular hikes in Maryland is Billy Goat Trail, section A by Great Falls. And it’s no wonder! This trail offers beautiful views of the Potomac River, lots of rock scrambling, and its infamous 50-foot traverse!. This challenging hike is close to Washington, DC, and about...
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
Comcast could come to Washington County area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — About nine months ago, Comcast approached the city of Hagerstown with an offer to expand its services to Washington County. They are now in the process of creating a franchise agreement. “We developed an agreement that would enable Comcast to provide service but also establish fairness and competitive […]
wfmd.com
Frederick Police Endorse Hough For County Executive
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Francis Scott Key Fraternal Order of Police (FSK FOP) Lodge 91, which represents the Frederick Police Department has endorsed Reublican Michael Hough for County Executive. Charles Snyder, President of the Lodge 91 said that Hough has always proven to fight for and prioritize law enforcement. Hough...
Hagerstown man killed after motorcycle hits deer in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man died after his motorcycle hit a deer early Wednesday morning. Troopers said Mark Anthony Deangelis, 58, was riding his bike on Sharpsburg Pike near Taylors Landing Road around 7 a.m. when the motorcycle hit a deer. Maryland State Police said Deangelis died […]
Fall Turkey season closed for WMU 5A
The fall 2022 turkey season in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A will again be closed. Because half of the fall harvest is typically hen turkeys and turkeys are a short-lived species (average life expectancy is 3 years in Pennsylvania), closing the fall season for a few years can substantially boost the population, especially after summers like this one where reproduction was excellent.
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Inner Harbor to welcome Baltimore’s largest-ever Christmas Village from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve
This year’s Christmas Village in the Inner Harbor will be the biggest ever for Baltimore, with over 50 local and international vendors selling toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations and more. The indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market at West Shore Park will have a preview weekend Nov. 19-20, then officially...
athleticbusiness.com
Former Youth Hockey Treasurer Charged With Stealing $100K From Organization
A former treasurer for the Hagerstown (Penn.) Youth Hockey Association has been indicted and charged with felony theft for stealing at least $100,000 from the youth sports group. Whitney Blaire Beach, 36, of Waynesboro, Pa. was indicted Wednesday in Washington County on the felony charge, as well as a misdemeanor...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Hagerstown Motorcyclist Killed In Crash After Striking Deer, State Police Say
A 58-year-old Maryland motorcyclist was killed early on Wednesday morning after striking an animal and crashing in Washington County, state police announced. Hagerstown resident Mark Anthony Deangelis was killed at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Sharpsburg Pike and Taylors Landing Road in Hagerstown.
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
