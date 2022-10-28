ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Three Memphis mayoral contenders clash at early campaign forum

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jInCl_0ipXfQAC00

The Daily Memphian is currently making its election coverage free to all readers. A sample ballot for the upcoming election can be found here. And please consider supporting local journalism and this community by subscribing to this site or by donating to our organization. Thank you for your support.

Three candidates for Memphis mayor all pledged Thursday, Oct. 27, to get out of the race if it looks like their candidacies can’t succeed and will instead split the black vote.

Retired Criminal Court Judge Joe Brown, former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner and Downtown Memphis Commission President Paul Young put in an appearance before Shelby County Young Democrats at a gathering at The Pocket bar The forum drew a crowd of more than 100 to the basement of the Downtown business.

Rival contenders Sheriff Floyd Bonner and Michelle McKissack of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board were also invited to the forum, but said they had other commitments.

Young, who is campaigning on becoming the first trained city planner to lead the city as mayor, said he needs to build his name recognition.

“I need time to get my message out. I have no doubt in my mind that once these people know what I bring to the table, once they know who Paul Young is — it’s no question — I’m the best candidate,” he said. “If it doesn’t resonate — yeah.”

Turner, a former Shelby County Democratic Party chairman, favored unsuccessful attempts by some on the Memphis City Council earlier this year to get referenda on the ballot that would have allowed for city primary elections next year as well as returning the runoff provision in the mayor’s race if no candidate gets a majority.

Van Turner

Memphis elections are nonpartisan races by the terms of the city charter.

“We are afraid of a non-progressive, non-Democratic candidate winning the office. We’ve had experience with this in the past,” Turner said. “There are going to be several candidates and we have to figure it out along this journey. I’m committed to making sure the best candidate gets in the mayor’s office.”

He also took a swipe at Young’s call for time to develop his following.

“This is not something where you’ve got to start,” Turner said. “We don’t have time. I’m ready right now.”

Turner also talked about Bonner’s candidacy without mentioning him by name.

“We can’t just elect somebody that’s been in law enforcement for four years out of fear, taking that office and locking up our young people and put more officers on the beat,” he said. “That has to happen but more has to happen as well.”

Brown’s last bid for elected office was in 2014 as the Democratic nominee for Shelby County District Attorney — a campaign that saw Brown talk more about the late Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Turner than about his challenge of Republican incumbent Amy Weirich.

Joe Brown

He also said Weirich was a lesbian in his pitch to get people to vote for him.

Republicans swept every countywide office in the election except Assessor of Property. Local Democratic leaders said the conduct of Brown’s campaign at the top of the party’s ticket helped to ensure the sweep.

“Yes, if they tell me I am a hazard to the interest of the people of this city, I will drop out and I don’t mind putting it to the test,” Brown said.

Moderator Kirsten Cheers acknowledged the forum was an early encounter for the field and for the politicos that packed the bar.

“I’m asking that you take this election seriously. Your pockets may be good. But it’s a majority of people in this city whose pockets are not. This is no laughing matter. There’s nothing to joke about,” she said at the end of a forum where Brown’s comments and sloganeering often drew laughter.

“You vote with your logic. You vote with your head and you vote with your money. Donate to these folks’ campaign if you believe in them,” she said. “Support them if you believe in them. If you don’t believe in Memphis, there are other cities to live in.”

Brown accused Turner of trying to sell the two parks bought by Memphis Greenspace to developers.

Turner is president of the private nonprofit that was sold the two parks containing Confederate monuments and had them removed from the parks.

Turner announced his candidacy last month on the spot where the equestrian statue of Confederate general, slave trader and Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Nathan Bedford Forrest once stood.

Turner said the two parks can’t be sold for private development under terms of the contract with the city.

“If you can read, you will see that,” Turner said to Brown.

Brown later accused Young of being involved for personal gain in the One Beale multi-use project.

Paul Young

Young said as DMC leader he stood up for Black investment by others in the project that stands at more than 18% and minority participation in the project’s equity as well as its construction contracts.

“We want the mailbox income. We want to make sure that our minorities in our community are able to participate on the ownership side. That’s the answer,” Young said.

Asked about supporting a woman in the race for mayor, Brown said women have no place in the race.

“I don’t want to get crude about it, but some places you need to go to exercise leadership — some of the good ladies in here would get drug into an abandoned apartment and raped. That’s one of the problems,” Brown said. “Maybe when we get things cleaned up and squared away then a lady can come in here and she can have something that is decent.”

At the end of the forum, Democratic state Representative Torrey Harris apologized to “every Black woman” for Brown’s remarks.

“Oh, get over it,” Brown said to Harris.

Comments / 14

Gloria Clayton
3d ago

My vote Judge Joe Brown is getting my vote.He understands what's going on i remember when he was trying to stop that White juvenile court judge from railroading young black teenagers he was standing up for their rights Vote Judge Joe Brown i can't wait black people's need to stick together for everyone.

Reply(1)
3
xxx.
2d ago

Forget those losers! Look at what a wonderful job , the black Leaders we got now are doing !!! What a Joke ? LOL

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Poll party helps Frayser voters make informed decisions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of the November eighth election, voting advocates in Shelby County shared the importance of casting your vote. “Your vote is your power, so don’t be powerless. Come out and vote,” said Ian Randolph, Memphis NAACP, and Shelby County voter alliance. Saturday morning, representatives...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayoral candidates to appear at first joint meet and greet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians have a chance to meet the current candidates for the city’s next mayor. A meet and greet will be hosted by a few Shelby County-area political groups. The mayoral candidate meet and greet will start Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Pocket, also known...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Opinion | Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris is engaging in wishful thinking | Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since becoming County Mayor, Lee Harris hasn't had a rosy relationship with the state legislature or with Gov. Bill Lee. That might sound surprising since Harris once served as a state senator - and despite being a progressive Democrat, got a lot of legislation passed. Now, as a mayor, he's asking lawmakers for things I believe have no chance. Not because they're unworthy initiatives, but because this legislature has been unreceptive to local leaders.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

D.A.: Shelby County voters claim they can't get proper access to paper ballots at multiple polling places

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, District Attorney Steve Mulroy, mayoral candidate Van Turner and Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon held a joint press conference after they say some voters reported having problems getting paper ballots. “It was uncomfortable and you should never feel uncomfortable going into a voting location,” says...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Pride Publishing

Rep. Barbara Ward Cooper passes at 93

Tennessee Rep. Barbara Ward Cooper, a decorated educator, highly regarded community advocate, and longtime member of the state House who championed reforms for students and the city of Memphis, has died. She was 93. First elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996, Rep. Cooper served the 86thHouse District...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangements set for State Rep. Barbara Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been set for Tennessee State Representative Barbara Cooper, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Earlier this year, the Memphis native was honored as the oldest serving legislator in Tennessee’s recorded history. She was elected to the State House of Representatives in 1996 serving the 86th District of Shelby County for 26 years.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in the city of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
momcollective.com

The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup

Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TennCare fraud investigation leads to arrest of Memphis caregiver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former caregiver accused of falsely charging TennCare for services she did not provide has been arrested following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division. In June, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

First mosque in North Mississippi breaks ground

HORN LAKE, Miss. — After years of resistance and litigation with the city, the first Muslim mosque in DeSoto County, Mississippi broke ground Friday on Church Road. Abraham House of God mosque started as a vision between two friends, who have been working to get the mosque built in Horn Lake since 2019. “We were […]
HORN LAKE, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy