Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
No, I wouldn't let my children buy candies during my time in Los Angeles: What about you?Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Free Agency Rumors: Top Shortstop Priority Over Aaron Judge
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned early on as being one of the many teams who are interested in courting New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge, but with Trea Turner hitting the open market as well, their focus could be addressing that need. Following the disappointment of a...
Dodgers News: Former Hitting Coach Has Thoughts on LA’s Playoff Loss
Nothing beats the feeling of winning ball games no matter how big or small they are, but the exact opposite can be said in losing. If you don’t play each day to come out and win then you are in the wrong profession. The Dodgers were accustomed to winning...
Dodgers History: 41 Years Ago LA Finally Beat the Yankees
On October 28, 1981, the Dodgers finally accomplished the impossible as they defeated the New York Yankees in six games to capture their fifth World Series title in franchise history. This was the Dodgers’ first title since 1965 and their first victory over the Yankees since 1963. Dodgers cruised to...
Dodgers: Why Dodgers Fans Should Be For or Against Carlos Correa Signing in LA
The market at the shortstop position will be a good one this off-season. Star players like Xander Bogaerts, Tim Anderson, Dansby Swanson, and Trea Turner will be free agents this winter, and the Dodgers will be in the running for one of these players to fill in at the six holes.
Dodgers: Vin Scully ‘Day of the Dead’ Ofrenda in LA’s Grand Park
Día de los Muertos (or “Day of the Dead”) is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1 and 2 in Mexico and other areas with a population of people with Mexican ancestry. The Dodgers, with a huge percentage of their fanbase consisting of Mexican and Mexican-American Angelenos, have long embraced the celebration, usually holding an event near the end of the regular season.
Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos
Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
Dodgers: Familiar Names Lead Top MLB Jersey Sales Of 2022
A best way for a fan to show their love for a team is to rock the teams jersey of their favorite player. The Dodgers did a lot of winning during the regular season and despite a poor ending to the regular season, some familiar names remain at the top of jersey sales.
Dodgers Prospects: Andy Pages Talks About Getting Right in the Minor Leagues This Season
When Dodgers prospect Andy Pages came to the United States for his first season of stateside minor league ball in 2019, three things were obvious: he had a cannon for an arm, another cannon for a bat, and occasionally very little control over either cannon. In 63 games with Rookie-level...
Dodgers: Former Hitting Coach Analyzes Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
However people choose to spin Cody Bellinger’s struggles, there is always one common theme. Bellinger was once a great player and he has taken a huge leap backwards since his MVP season. Despite his hitting struggles, Bellinger finds himself on an MLB team although rumors have started to come...
Dodgers: Max Muncy Breaks Silence with Post on Social Media
The 2022 World Series has officially begun between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies. But that should have been the Dodgers and both the fans and Max Muncy know it. It should have been us if we hadn’t “stumbled over our own feet in the NLDS.”. In...
Dodgers Offseason: Potential Free Agent Target Won’t Hit Market Afterall
There are plenty of free agents set to hit the market leaving Dodgers fans drooling for potential suitors, but one big name has decided not to opt out of his contract. That man is Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. Among third baseman during the regular season, Arenado ranked in the...
Dodgers: Pros and Cons of Another Season of Dave Roberts at The Helm
In four games in the NLDS, the Dodgers’ 2022 season ended abruptly, and it came at the hands of their division rivals San Diego Padres. All Dodger fans were shocked and disgusted with the shortcoming and many of the deficiencies that the Dodgers have endured throughout the years. Especially...
Dodgers: Puig Shares About What It Means to #WinForVin
Overseas, Yasiel Puig has had quite the season. Although we miss him playing for Los Angeles, Puig has dominated in the KBO. In his first season in the league, he helped lead his team to the KBO Championship. But although winning is kinda cool, Puig has a bigger thing he’s playing for. His whole goal this postseason has been to #WinforVin.
Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Among First Ever Utility Player Noms for Award
Earlier this week, the MLB announced the finalist for the Silver Slugger awards, and your Los Angeles Dodgers had an astonishing six players among them. The six players chosen as finalists were Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Justin Turner, and utility man Chris Taylor. The silver slugger...
Dodgers Fans React to Astros Player Caught Cheating in World Series
It’s no surprise that the Astros are being accused of cheating yet again. From leaning into pitches to rubbing of hands on jerseys between pitches and finally getting called out for using an illegal bat. It’s the same stuff just different days. The most recent thing to set...
Dodgers: Could Aaron Judge Come to LA? Beat Writer Shares Why it Might and Might Not Happen
The Dodgers have plenty of money. Between their lucrative television deal, their league-leading attendance every year, and their merchandise sales to a nationwide fanbase, Los Angeles basically prints money and can afford any player they want to sign. Why don’t they sign every free agent, then? Well, there are two...
Rob Manfred hints at significant MLB rule change becoming permanent
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred hinted Saturday that a significant rule change that was meant to be temporary may become permanent going forward. In an interview with Christopher Russo of Mad Dog Radio, Manfred suggested that the so-called extra innings “ghost runner” rule is likely to remain in place going forward. Manfred argued that the rule, which places a runner at second base at the start of each half inning during extra innings, has been popular within the sport.
Yardbarker
Report: White Sox rule out Joe Espada in manager search
The White Sox have reportedly ruled out one candidate in their manager search. According to MLB.com’s Scott Merkin, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada is no longer in the running for the managerial vacancy. Merkin says the White Sox have not yet confirmed the news that was relayed by an MLB.com source.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Brings Home Clemente Award Honors
Being a professional athlete comes with many joys and perks. You get to play the game you love and call it your career, and if you’re lucky and good enough, you can help set up your family for life. Indeed, the hard work pays off for an athlete when the personal accolades start coming in. All-Star selections, Gold Glove awards, and so on. But when you earn recognition from your peers for your work off the field, then you know you’ve truly made it.
Dodgers News: Fandom Spreads Far and Wide for The Boys in Blue
The Dodgers are one of the most famous and illustrious sports brands. Their fan base spreads far and wide, and we’ve seen that at full display whenever the Boys in Blue are on the road. From coast to coast, the Dodgers fill opposing teams’ stadiums, and it’s to no one surprise as they are one of the most storied franchises in the league.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
