ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYCU8_0ipXd1M600

NEW YORK (AP) — When Luka Doncic’s pass to Reggie Bullock with a second left in regulation led to a missed shot, the Dallas Mavericks weren’t discouraged.

They knew their superstar teammate would keep creating more chances for them — and they did their jobs when he did.

Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

“We’re just trying to do the best we can to make his job a lot easier out there on the floor when he gives the ball up, and the only way you can do that is knock down shots and take them with confidence and make a play,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said.

Doncic found Hardaway, Maxi Kleber and Bullock for 3s in the extra period as Dallas built a nine-point lead en route to its first road victory of the season.

“Obviously, Luka is probably the best guy to make tough shots and make shots when they count, but he also knows when to make the right basketball plays,” Kleber said. “And especially when we came into overtime, they were like really aggressive with him and he made the right play, I don’t know, three or four times in a row. We just got hot and made all those shots.”

Doncic also had two baskets in overtime on the way to becoming the 10th player in NBA history with three 40-point triple-doubles.

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant had 37 for the Nets, who have run into some of the NBA’s most dynamic players this week and fallen short each time. First it was Ja Morant with 38 points in Memphis and then Giannis Antetokounmpo with 43 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

This time it was Doncic, who had scored more than 30 points in each of the first three games and now has his first 40-point game of the season, with his drives into the middle setting up open looks all around him.

“When we attack the paint, we’re a very dangerous team,” Doncic said.

The Nets fell to 1-4.

“I felt like we did some good things tonight but it just wasn’t good enough,” Irving said.

The game was briefly delayed in overtime when a fan threw what appeared to be a cup of ice that landed on the court near the Dallas bench.

The Mavs led by two with under a minute remaining in regulation and appeared to have an insurance basket when Durant was called for goaltending on Doncic’s drive. But the call was overturned on replay, allowing the Nets to tie it when Ben Simmons stole the ball from Doncic and set up Durant for a dunk with 8.8 seconds remaining.

Doncic passed to Bullock on the next possession but his jumper from the corner missed.

But Doncic scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Mavs the lead for good, then found Hardaway for a 3. After Irving made two free throws, Kleber and Bullock hit consecutive 3s to make it 123-114.

Simmons finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. He matched his season high for points despite shooting an airball on a short attempt in the first half.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas begins a five-game homestand that ends with the return matchup with the Nets on Nov. 7. ... Hardaway scored 18 points after missing the loss in New Orleans on Tuesday because of right foot soreness.

Nets: G Seth Curry, who hasn’t played this season while recovering from left ankle surgery, practiced with the Nets’ G League team Thursday. Coach Steve Nash said he is getting closer to playing and the team would see how he feels Friday.

Mavericks: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Nets: Open a two-game series against Indiana on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Russell Westbrook

Experience is an asset. More often than not, youth is a disadvantage. The same holds true for NBA teams. Ironically, most of us wish we were younger. At the same time, how many of us actually remember what it’s like to be young? Life is harder when you have absolutely no idea what you’re doing.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Channing Frye blames Anthony Davis for Lakers' problems

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-5 after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and there is no shortage of blame. According to various people, the Lakers are struggling because (take your pick) Russell Westbrook is still on the team, the roster is poorly constructed, LeBron James and Anthony Davis don’t have enough offensive support around them, James is too old, James doesn’t care about winning anymore and only cares about his own stats, etc.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Nash hopes Nets 'grow' after Irving's film controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash said Monday that he hopes the organization will grow together in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving sharing the link to an antisemitic film on his social media platforms. The star guard for the Nets posted a link for the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on Twitter on Thursday. The synopsis on Amazon said the film “uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel.” Irving has been criticized for sharing the link by the NBA, the Anti-Defamation League and Nets owner Joe Tsai, among others. During his pregame availability Monday, Nash said he has not been involved in the discussions between organizational decision makers and Irving regarding his handling of the situation and whether there was internal consideration to enact disciplinary action.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis

Are you a superstitious person? Do you believe in curses? Sometimes, a situation in the NBA can feel cursed too. No matter where you stand, sometimes, a situation simply seems cursed. Suppose you just moved in with your partner. A week later, your pipes burst. Two days after that, your lock breaks. You’re cursed, right?
Yardbarker

Celtics C Luke Kornet goes viral for his defensive contests against Cavs

Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet played a season-high 26 minutes on Friday night and put up solid numbers off the bench. He scored four points, brought down five rebounds and finished with three assists. He was plus-7 overall. But it wasn’t Kornet’s offense that has people talking. It was his...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players

There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
556K+
Post
574M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy