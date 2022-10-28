ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

At 102, Virginia Oliver is a Maine lobstering legend

SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who was born in 1920, has been harvesting lobsters since the age of 10. At the age of 102, she still works side-by-side with her 79-year-old son. "My father was a lobster dealer," she said. "It's just my whole life." Her boat, the...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Is Massachusetts a sanctuary state?

BOSTON — The number of families and individuals arriving in Massachusetts seeking safety and shelter has “significantly” increased as 133 immigrant families and over 4000 individuals have arrived and were housed in the fiscal year of 2022, according to a recent letter written by Gov. Charlie Baker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mattresses, textiles, commercial food waste now banned from going out with trash in Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, Mass. — With the start of a new month comes the start of several new waste disposal bans in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced new bans covering mattresses, box springs and textiles — such as clothing, bedding and curtains. Businesses or other facilities will also need to comply with a ban on the disposal of more than one-half ton of commercial organic waste or food waste per week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Boxes indicate Beacon Hill is preparing for a new governor

BOSTON — Voters haven't yet picked Gov. Charlie Baker's successor, but his staff are already preparing for next January's transfer of power to a new administration. Chief of staff Tim Buckley and senior advisor Elizabeth Mahoney are leading Baker's transition team along with Cabinet secretaries, press secretary Terry MacCormack told the News Service.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

As heating costs skyrocket, Mass Save struggles with payment delays

BOSTON — On Tuesday, natural gas rates could spike double digits in Massachusetts just in time for the winter heating season. Eversource Energy asked the state for up to a 38% hike, while National Grid requested 22%. That, combined with skyrocketing heating oil costs, could have more people looking to make their homes more energy efficient.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

New questions arise for MBTA as general manager plans to step down

BOSTON — Whoever takes over as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will face immense challenges that were brought into sharp focus within the last few months. Current MBTA general manager Steve Poftak announced Tuesday that he plans to step down on Jan. 3 after taking over...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy