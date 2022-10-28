WILMINGTON, Mass. — With the start of a new month comes the start of several new waste disposal bans in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced new bans covering mattresses, box springs and textiles — such as clothing, bedding and curtains. Businesses or other facilities will also need to comply with a ban on the disposal of more than one-half ton of commercial organic waste or food waste per week.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO