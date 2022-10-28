Read full article on original website
At 102, Virginia Oliver is a Maine lobstering legend
SOUTH THOMASTON, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who was born in 1920, has been harvesting lobsters since the age of 10. At the age of 102, she still works side-by-side with her 79-year-old son. "My father was a lobster dealer," she said. "It's just my whole life." Her boat, the...
Massachusetts law enforcement officers honored for exemplary bravery with Hanna Awards
WORCESTER, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery. A total of 32...
Threat of school shooting written on bathroom wall forces closure of North Attleborough Middle School
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A message threatening a school shooting was found written on the wall of North Attleborough Middle School, and classes have been canceled for the day. The threatening message was found just after 7 a.m. by a staff member on a wall in one of the...
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
Is Massachusetts a sanctuary state?
BOSTON — The number of families and individuals arriving in Massachusetts seeking safety and shelter has “significantly” increased as 133 immigrant families and over 4000 individuals have arrived and were housed in the fiscal year of 2022, according to a recent letter written by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Mattresses, textiles, commercial food waste now banned from going out with trash in Massachusetts
WILMINGTON, Mass. — With the start of a new month comes the start of several new waste disposal bans in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced new bans covering mattresses, box springs and textiles — such as clothing, bedding and curtains. Businesses or other facilities will also need to comply with a ban on the disposal of more than one-half ton of commercial organic waste or food waste per week.
Boxes indicate Beacon Hill is preparing for a new governor
BOSTON — Voters haven't yet picked Gov. Charlie Baker's successor, but his staff are already preparing for next January's transfer of power to a new administration. Chief of staff Tim Buckley and senior advisor Elizabeth Mahoney are leading Baker's transition team along with Cabinet secretaries, press secretary Terry MacCormack told the News Service.
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds Gov. Baker's approval rating growing as he nears end of final term
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's approval rating is growing as he enters his final weeks in office and voters prepare to pick his successor, a new poll finds. The UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found Baker's approval rating of 68% is unchanged from two years ago and continues a...
New inspection sticker rules in effect for vehicles registered in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Motor vehicles passing required inspections in Massachusetts will now get a new sticker with the month the last sticker expired rather than the month the actual inspection was done, according to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. Any vehicle owner late in getting a vehicle inspected, beyond...
As heating costs skyrocket, Mass Save struggles with payment delays
BOSTON — On Tuesday, natural gas rates could spike double digits in Massachusetts just in time for the winter heating season. Eversource Energy asked the state for up to a 38% hike, while National Grid requested 22%. That, combined with skyrocketing heating oil costs, could have more people looking to make their homes more energy efficient.
New questions arise for MBTA as general manager plans to step down
BOSTON — Whoever takes over as general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will face immense challenges that were brought into sharp focus within the last few months. Current MBTA general manager Steve Poftak announced Tuesday that he plans to step down on Jan. 3 after taking over...
