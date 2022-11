Halloween and pranking are almost synonymous. In fact, at various times during its long history, Halloween has been called "Mischief Night", "Prank Night" and "Devil's Night". The first use of "Mischief Night" was way back at Oxford in England in 1790. Then, the term applied to the day before May Day or April 30th. It began to be associated with Halloween in U.S. newspapers in the 1930s and 1940s.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO