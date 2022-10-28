Read full article on original website
Donald E Zody obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Donald E Zody, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022, in Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, Chambersburg, PA. Born April 4, 1938 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Edwin Donald and Anna (Wishard) Zody. He was a lifelong resident of the...
Robert F Rockwell obituary 1959~2022
Robert F Rockwell, age 63, of St. Thomas, PA, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his home. Born February 22, 1959, in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Robert E. Rockwell of Mercersburg, PA and the late Ruth A. Frank. Mr. Rockwell was a 1977 graduate of...
Alta Helen Holden obituary 1936~2022
Alta Helen Holden, 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 9, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Scott Winfield and Leda Alta Newell Starr. She was a graduate of the former Quincy High School and went on to...
Doris Sheila Keebaugh obituary 1945~2022
What a glorious day this 29th day of October, 2022. Doris Sheila Keebaugh, 77, of Needmore, PA left this earthly place for her heavenly realm. The angels are rejoicing with the death of one of His saints. Sheila was born in Baltimore, MD on March 18, 1945, the daughter of...
Betty C Sterner obituary 1945~2022
Betty C Sterner (Myers), age 77, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Personal Care Center. Born August 14, 1945, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Viola C. Wetsel Myers. Mrs. Sterner was a 1964 graduate of...
Stephanie L “Cian” Green 2007~2022
Stephanie L “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, PA died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Travis L. & Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself. Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale,...
Patricia C Wright obituary 1935~2022
Patricia C Wright, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fulton County Medical Center Long Term Care, McConnellsburg, PA. Patricia was born in Cumberland, MD on January 9, 1935, the daughter of the late Ruth (Damm) Garvin Gray and George Garvin. She was the widow of...
Virginia M Ecker obituary 1929~2022
Virginia M Ecker, age 93, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Church of God Home Facility Health Center in Carlisle, PA. She was born July 3, 1929 in Tyrone Twp., Adams County, PA, to the late Paul W. and Nora Marie (Kuntz) Meals. Virginia graduated...
Shirley Rae Cook obituary 1953~2022
Shirley Rae Cook (Blevins), aged 69, passed from this life into the arms of God on Saturday October 29, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital from interstitial lung disease. Shirley was born in York, Pennsylvania and grew up Shrewsbury. She was the daughter of Raymond and Norma Blevins, both deceased. Shirley...
Sherry L Tosten obituary 1963~2022
Sherry L Tosten, 59, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. She was born April 29, 1963 in Chambersburg, the daughter of Robert Etchberger and the late Joanne North. Sherry was a student at CASHS, worked at J. Schoeneman and then spent many years working as...
Terry L Reisinger obituary 1959~2022
Terry L Reisinger, 63, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born June 19, 1959 in Lewistown, PA, he was a son of Roxie Swartz Reisinger Marpoe and the late Vance Reisinger. Terry was a 1977 graduate of CASHS. He served...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/29/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 29. Gregory A. Reichenbach, 74, of Liverpool entered eternal rest on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. He was born April 11, 1948, in Liverpool to the late Donald and Hazel (Dietz) Reichenbach. He was a graduate of Lock Haven University, earning a...
Louise L Faircloth obituary 1937~2022
Louise L Faircloth, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mountain City, TN, passed away October 25, 2022 at Promedica in Chambersburg. She was born on July 31, 1937 in Mountain City, Tennessee to Sam South and Oma Eggers. She loved flowers and plants and socializing with people. She is survived...
Richard Runyon obituary 1949~2022
Richard Runyon, 73, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 25, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Pearl (Jones) Runyon. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church, where he had been very active. He had been a janitor at...
Eric Franklin Funk obituary 1965~2022
Mr. Eric Franklin Funk, 57 of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born October 22, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Connie (Monn) Funk of Mont Alto, PA and the late Theodore Franklin “Frank” Funk who passed away October 11, 2000. Eric was...
Kaye A Fox obituary 1936~2022
Kaye A Fox, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 22, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Tressie Smith Armstrong. Mrs. Fox was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and...
Kathryn S Miner obituary 1925~2022
Kathryn S Miner, 97, of Chambersburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kate was born on August 15, 1925 in Roxbury, PA to the late Boyd and Blanche (Alleman) Myers. She was from a large and close family, having 7 brothers and 6 sisters. Kate married...
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner obituary 1933~2022
Joseph “Joe” E Tarner, 89, of McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania and formerly of St. Thomas, passed away October 24, 2022 at the extended care unit of the Fulton County Medical Center. He was born on May 13, 1933 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Marie (Byers) Tarner. He had retired...
Martha “Mickey” E Vink 1927~2022
Martha “Mickey” E Vink, 95, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 20, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, she was daughter of the late Harry and Jenny Roberts McKee. Mickey graduated from Yeadon High School and West Chester...
