Richard Runyon, 73, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 25, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Pearl (Jones) Runyon. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church, where he had been very active. He had been a janitor at...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO