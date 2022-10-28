ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coshocton County, OH

cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
BLACKLICK, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat

[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio

An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
sciotopost.com

32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
NELSONVILLE, OH
10TV

4-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus; woman critically injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old child died after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus on the evening of Halloween. Just before 6:55 p.m., police said a man was driving south on Westerville Road toward Valley Park Avenue in a Ford F-150. At the same time, a woman and a child, who were in costume, were walking across Westerville Road in a crosswalk with flashing lights.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster

On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
LANCASTER, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl

A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
BYESVILLE, OH
