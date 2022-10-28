Read full article on original website
Sheriff: 2 teen girls flee from traffic stop, crash stolen vehicle into fence at west Columbus apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two teenage girls, ages 12 and 13, crashed a reportedly stolen vehicle into a fence near Hilliard Wednesday morning after fleeing from a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop, according to the sheriff's office. At approximately 2:20 a.m., a deputy attempted to initiate...
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
Driver dead in semi-truck crash in Blacklick
BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) — A semi-truck driver is dead after a crash in Blacklick late Tuesday morning. At approximately 11:56 a.m., Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the area of the 7700 block of East Broad Street. The sheriff’s office said a 2017 Peterbilt truck was driving west on East Broad […]
Woman seriously injured in dog attack near Ohio state park
The Vinton County Sheriff's Office stated that a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope State Park and went for a mountain bike ride Saturday on Shea Road. As she was passing a house, three dogs, identified as "pit bull mix canines", attacked the woman.
Police: Woman found dead inside North Linden vacant house
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in the North Linden neighborhood on Monday. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Howey Road for a report of a body inside a vacant house around 12:30 p.m.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Juvenile Charged with School Bomb Threat
[Canal Winchester Ohio, November 1, 2022] Sheriff Alex Lape reports that on this date deputies. responded to a reported bomb threat at the Canal Winchester Middle School. School officials coordinated a temporary evacuation while the school was searched by Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Columbus Fire Department. A thorough search was conducted utilizing the Columbus Fire Department Bomb Squad Canine Unit. No explosive device was located and no injuries were reported as a result of the evacuation.
Air quality advisory issued for Northeast Ohio counties
An air quality alert was issued for Wednesday in several Northeast Ohio counties. The alert was issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit Counties.
Four-year-old dies after being hit by car in Ohio
An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus, Ohio, on Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive […]
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
Man arrested after 30-mile Cleveland Heights police chase
A man has been arrested following an early morning police chase that started in Cleveland Heights and ended in Independence.
Ohio scrapyard under investigation for over 80 alleged incidents of fraud
Investigators also claimed that Columbus Auto Shredding accepted as proof of ownership a title that included a VIN number cut from a previous sale and taped to the new document title.
Police seek to ID 12 persons of interest in fatal shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for help in identifying 12 persons of interest they want to speak with regarding a fatal shooting at a northeast Columbus gas station early Sunday. The shooting happened at the Sheetz located at 1485 North Cassady Avenue around 3:50...
sciotopost.com
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
4-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Columbus; woman critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 4-year-old child died after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Columbus on the evening of Halloween. Just before 6:55 p.m., police said a man was driving south on Westerville Road toward Valley Park Avenue in a Ford F-150. At the same time, a woman and a child, who were in costume, were walking across Westerville Road in a crosswalk with flashing lights.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster
On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
Ohio police say candy bar tested positive for meth/fentanyl
A police department in Ohio says a candy bar they tested came back presumptively positive for Methamphetamine/Fentanyl. Byesville Police say they were made aware of a suspicious candy bar found in a child’s candy bag from last night’s Byesville trick-or-treat. Police say the unopened candy bar had a pin-size hole in the wrapper. Police also […]
Neighbors demand traffic light at crosswalk after 4-year-old child's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A purple basket is crushed on the side of the road. It was supposed to be filled with candy. Instead, a neighbor stopped by Tuesday morning to retrieve it. A neighbor who called 911. “I heard the impact,” said Larry Rodgers who lives nearby. “Sad situation.”...
Man in 2020 fatal south Columbus shooting sentenced to at least 11 years in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who fatally shot another man in south Columbus two years ago has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. On May 25, 2020, police started receiving reports of six to eight people fighting in the 1100 block of Smith Road near Lockbourne Road. Additional 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
