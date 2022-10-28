Pro-Israel organizations gather in response to ‘oxymoron’ Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy tells UN Palestinian terror behind rising West Bank casualties
While members of the United Nations Security Council on Friday expressed alarm over the rising number of Palestinian casualties, Israel’s ambassador urged them to take a look at the underlying reason: ongoing security operations meant to stop a brutal escalation in terrorism. “Israel is in the midst of a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog tells US Jews to respect Israeli election results
Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed to American Jewry to respect Israel’s election results, in a Monday address to the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly held in Chicago. “The results may or may not be to your liking, but the vote of the Israeli people should be...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abraham Accords-focused NGO plans to combat Jew-hatred with Holocaust education
On Oct. 27, the fourth anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, hatred of Jews was a palpably inescapable reality in America—from the Kanye West scandal, to a series of anti-Semitic incidents in Los Angeles, to the discourse surrounding the U.N. Commission of Inquiry.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel tightens security, shuts Judea and Samaria, Gaza crossings for election day
Israel has implemented additional security measures for Tuesday’s national election, including a general closure of crossings in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip. The decision, made during a situation assessment by the defense establishment, comes in the wake of a series of terror attacks across Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank.
Cleveland Jewish News
A mixed bag: The Bennett-Lapid government’s Mideast policies
As we head to Israel’s fifth election in less than four years, an examination of the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid coalition government’s foreign policy track record reveals both highlights and lowlights. The most controversial foreign policy initiative was Israel’s recent accord with Lebanon demarcating natural gas fields in the...
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands appear to be turning black and may suggest he's very ill, a former British Army chief said. Putin's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his health is "sharply deteriorating". Now Lord Richard Dannatt has said the strange marks and colouration seen...
Biden's Gaffe-Filled Speech Sparks Criticism
Tuesday's campaign speech in Florida marked another incident in which the president's performance overshadowed his message.
Cleveland Jewish News
As Israelis head to the polls, American Jewish leaders quietly fret about how they’ll respond to the results
CHICAGO (JTA) — It was 6 p.m. Monday night and the hallway of the Chicago hotel was suddenly filled with Israelis navigating suitcases through a throng of American Jews debating what to eat for dinner. They were headed to the airport for the last flight to Israel that would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Palestinian Authority tells Arab Israelis to vote Hadash-Ta’al and Balad
Despite promises by Palestinian Authority officials not to interfere in Israel’s Nov. 1 Knesset election, columnists of the P.A.’s official newspaper, Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, are urging Arab citizens to vote for certain parties. “[T]he personal and national need requires flocking to the polling stations and voting for Hadash-Ta’al and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid ‘behaved like a cannibalistic pig,’ says senior member of his center-left bloc
As the results of Tuesday’s general election in Israel began to solidify on Wednesday, senior officials in Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s political bloc harshly criticized his failed campaign. “[Lapid] behaved like a cannibalistic pig who tried to eliminate [the other parties in his bloc] in order to be...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel exit polls predict narrow win for Netanyahu with help of surging right-wing bloc
(JTA) — According to exit polls, Benjamin Netanyahu looks to have eked out a victory in Israel’s election on Tuesday, with a projected bloc of 61-62 seats, at or just above the 61 needed to form a majority in a 120-seat parliament. Those polls, taken at voting stations...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lightning coalition: Netanyahu seeks to form government in two weeks
Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will attempt to form a governing coalition in just two weeks, by Nov. 15, the date of the swearing-in of the new Knesset, Israeli media reported on Wednesday. Netanyahu’s move reflects his confidence that he will easily form a government, as he would normally be given...
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: ‘We’ll return Israel to its place as a rising power among the nations’
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu early on Wednesday hailed his right-wing/religious bloc’s apparent election victory and thanked his supporters for their “magnificent expression of faith.”. “It’s become clear once again that the Likud is the largest party in Israel, above all the other parties by a wide margin,”...
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog receives credentials of six new envoys to Israel
Israeli President Isaac Herzog received on Monday the credentials of the new ambassadors from Moldova, Ghana, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Mongolia and, for the first time ever, Palau, in a series of ceremonies at his official residence in Jerusalem. The incoming envoys were welcomed by the IDF Band playing their respective...
Cleveland Jewish News
At an Israeli polling station, Arab voters struggle to be heard
JAFFA, Israel (JTA) — Niji Abu Shehadeh sits outside a polling station a block away from Jaffa’s Givat Ha’Aliya beach, clutching a wad of white ballot slips. The slips contain a “Daled,” the Hebrew letter representing Balad, the party led by his father Sami Abu Shehadeh.
Cleveland Jewish News
At summit, Arab leaders say Palestinian cause still central
After the Arab League’s first summit meeting in three years, the leaders assembled in Algiers declared on Wednesday that the Palestinian cause remains their top priority. Still, they omitted to mention their own divisions over possible peace agreements with Israel or the right-wing’s victory in this week’s election there.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu and right-wing bloc soar in early vote counting
Over 620,000 votes have been officially counted and reported in the hours following Israel’s fifth election. The early results initially confirm exit polls, which favored former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to office. According to the early counting, Likud would secure 30 seats, with Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid...
Cleveland Jewish News
High Court orders Meretz to let Channel 14 broadcast from party headquarters
The Meretz Party must permit Channel 14 television to broadcast from its campaign headquarters on election night, Israel’s High Court of Justice decided on Monday. “Barring a media outlet from attending an event that has a significant public aspect, when this policy is aimed at a specific media outlet and it alone, undermines the hard core of freedom of the press,” the judges said in their ruling. “We can’t accept Meretz’s argument that an election event is a closed, private event meant for party activists only.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Gantz: National Unity Party headed to the opposition
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Wednesday that his National Unity Party would be joining the opposition, tacitly conceding Tuesday’s election to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu. With more than 4.1 million votes officially counted, or nearly 86% of the total ballots cast, Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc appeared primed for...
Cleveland Jewish News
HOLD High voter turnout expected in Israel’s national election
Israelis are expected to turn out en masse to vote in Tuesday’s national election. Despite five election cycles in just over three and a half years, Israel continues to maintain a relatively high voter turnout and is on par with other Western democracies, falling somewhere between the United States (66.8 percent in 2020) and France (74 percent in 2022).
