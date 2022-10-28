Pro-Israel organizations gather in response to ‘oxymoron’ Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry

The Meretz Party must permit Channel 14 television to broadcast from its campaign headquarters on election night, Israel’s High Court of Justice decided on Monday. “Barring a media outlet from attending an event that has a significant public aspect, when this policy is aimed at a specific media outlet and it alone, undermines the hard core of freedom of the press,” the judges said in their ruling. “We can’t accept Meretz’s argument that an election event is a closed, private event meant for party activists only.”

