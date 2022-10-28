Read full article on original website
Wrongful death lawsuit filed for police involved shooting in Evansville
(WEHT) - A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the city of Evansville and Police Chief Billy Bolin for the November 2020 shooting of 33-year-old Rodriquez Pam.
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
FLORA, Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man previously detained in Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to a Flora, Illinois death investigation is currently on the run. Officials say they are looking for Phillip Henson. Back in March, he was arrested and accused of drug induced homicide in the death...
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental. Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home. According to a...
Wrongful Death Suit Filed Against The City
The family of Rodriquez Pam along with their attorney Mark Miller has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Evansville, EPD, Chief Billy Bolin and two EPD officers. Two years ago Pam was shot and killed by Evansville police after a 911 call was placed claiming Pam was pointing a gun at a dog in someone’s yard.
Remains Found In Storage Unit Were Inside Of Tote
The couple connected with the death of 9 year old Alianna Gomez-Alvarez are facing more charges. The girl had been missing since last November. Arrest warrants were issued in Vanderburgh County for Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter. Authorities believe they have located Jose’s daughter’s remain inside a tote in an...
Officials rule Evansville house explosion accidental, say leaking gas line was found in basement
Authorities have released their findings in the investigation into a deadly house explosion that happened on North Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana back in August. A news release issued Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security says that the explosion has been ruled accidental after investigators found a leaking gas line was found in the home at 1010 N. Weinbach Avenue, the epicenter of the blast.
Arrest made after Monday night crash near Blue Bridge in Spencer County
Authorities say someone has been arrested in connection to a Monday night crash near the Blue Bridge in Spencer County, Indiana. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a call about a three-vehicle wreck around 10:30 p.m. Monday. According to the sheriff's office, the crash happened on SR 161...
DCSO look for Tell City man tied to investigation
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office say they need the public's help to find a Tell City resident.
Attorney reacts to wrongful death lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– It has been nearly two years since Rodriguez Pam died after police shot him several times. And now, his family wants the police to pay. It’s one of three lawsuits filed in the last two years against the Evansville Police Department. The family filed the lawsuit on Monday. Officers shot Pam several […]
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a homicide after responding to the scene of a man’s dead body lying outside a home yesterday afternoon. As the Henderson Police Department works to find out what happened that left a man dead outside his home, the people who live nearby are trying to cope with the violence so close to their own homes.
Henderson Police investigating after finding a body in a yard
Henderson Police are investigating after a body was found in a yard. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Carter Drive for a deceased person at 4:16 p.m. on October 30th. Officers say they found an unresponsive male lying in a yard when they arrived. Anyone with any information...
16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case. Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October. He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial. By doing so, Coleman...
EPD: Altercation at gas station leads to arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Police took a woman into custody after they say she got into an altercation with a mother inside an Evansville gas station. The incident, which took place at the Marathon Gas Station on Eighth Street, was caught on security cameras around 6 p.m. on October 20. A detective investigating the case […]
Driver hospitalized after Greenville tree crash
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital late Tuesday morning after authorities say they crashed into a tree. Around 11 a.m., the Greenville Fire Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane. Authorities claim the […]
Dispatch: Crash in Spencer Co. briefly shuts down SR 161 and Blue Bridge
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch officials say a crash temporarily shut down State Road 161 and the Blue Bridge. They say the call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say the crash was just north of the bridge. The Blue Bridge and SR 161 have...
ISP: Arrest made in 2017 Delphi murders case
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Police looking for suspect in stabbing outside Evansville bar
Police are looking for a suspect after a man says he was stabbed outside a bar in Evansville. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say they were called to the victim's home to take the report on Friday. The victim told authorities that he had been stabbed by a man...
Home-visiting scammer targets elderly Daviess County woman
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — While many modern day scams involve text messages and phone calls, police say a scam that happened in Daviess County, Indiana is much different. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post says one of their troopers has been busy investigating this particular fraud case, which happened just days ago. According to […]
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer. The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10. Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the...
