disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
WDW News Today
Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com
A Fan-Favorite Disney Experience is Ending, Unless Fans are Willing to Pay 38% More for the Same Experience
A fan-favorite Disney experience is going by the wayside unless those fans are willing to fork out more cash to Disney for the very same experience. One of the best parts of being a fan of Disney is that there are so many things to love, that you don’t have to love it all. There are Disney Parks around the world, Disney films, Disney Television, a world-class cruise line, a vacation club with perks just for members, Disney characters, Disney Princesses, and Disney merch of every single conceivable size, price, category, and taste.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
One Disney Park to Reopen, the Other to Close Indefinitely
We previously shared the big news that Walt Disney World Resort has revealed the reopening of its popular Water Park, Blizzard Beach. With the exciting news comes the disappointing announcement that Typhoon Lagoon is closing indefinitely. Disney’s Blizzard Beach has been closed for refurbishment since January 2022. Now, as we...
disneyfoodblog.com
We Found the PERFECT Family Shirts for the Christmas Party at Disney World
Ahh, Disney at Christmastime. Even when you’re riding attractions you’ve been on dozens of times there’s something in the air that makes it special. Plus, with fun events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, there are plenty of opportunities for your family to have a wonderful time.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 10/26/22 (Fantasmic! Sign Unveiled, Theming for Roundup Rodeo BBQ, Merry Holiday Decor, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We have a very big day ahead of us, we’ll be hopping over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom before finishing our day at Disney Springs. Let’s get started!. We started our day on Hollywood Boulevard where we noticed a very familiar...
disneydining.com
Elderly Man Dies After Riding PeopleMover Attraction at Disney’s Magic Kingdom
An 83-year-old man who was visiting Disney’s Magic Kingdom died following a ride aboard the PeopleMover attraction, according to a report from the State of Florida. The Orlando Sentinel reports that an elderly man suffered a “cardiac event” after riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom on September 25. His is the first death of a Guest by a major theme park in the state of Florida since May 2021, when a nearly-60-year-old man died after riding the Spaceship Earth attraction at EPCOT. He subsequently lost consciousness after exiting the attraction and later died at the hospital.
Big News on Epic Universe, Universal’s Disney Killer Theme Park
You can thank Harry Potter for forcing Walt Disney (DIS) to invest heavily in its theme parks around the world. The addition of "Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Universal's Islands of Adventure in 2010 made the Mouse House take notice of its Comcast-owned (CMCSA) rival. Before Universal Studios stepped...
disneydining.com
Disney Confirms Resort Guest Perk to Continue Throughout 2023
As we enjoy the fall decor throughout Walt Disney World Resort and signs of the holiday season arriving soon, we’re shifting gears to focus on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year. Thankfully, Disney has confirmed a Disney Resort Guest perk will continue throughout the new year.
Disney World Facing Surprise Lawsuit (a Lot Like Disneyland Suit)
Before the covid pandemic, Walt Disney's (DIS) annual-pass holders could visit Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios on any day their particular pass offered access. Passes were sold in a variety of levels, some with blackout days, and some passes were offered only to Florida residents. On days...
Disney World Has an Exclusive New Offer for Big Fans
Disney fans are accustomed to waiting in lines for all the magical experiences at Walt Disney (DIS) theme parks. A wait due to demand is not uncommon, as demand drives the whole theme park business not just for Disney. The experience is sometimes beyond what many can imagine or afford.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Halloween Golf Cart Parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness
Yesterday, we stopped to watch the 2022 Halloween golf cart parade at Disney’s Fort Wilderness before our dinner reservations. The parade is an annual tradition where guests renting a golf cart decorate them with (often elaborate and Disney) Halloween “costumes.”. Cast Members kicked off the parade. The first...
