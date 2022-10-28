Read full article on original website
Lubbock’s Own Xavier White Is a Finalist for Special Award
There's a movie that came out in 2016 called Greater that centers around a young man from Arkansas that wanted to play football at the University of Arkansas. Brandon Burlsworth grew up in a small town in Arkansas and was never the best athlete in the world. What Burlsworth did have was an incredible level of determination and effort.
Baylor LB Dunks on Weak Lubbock Atmosphere
Before the Texas Tech contest against Baylor, there were some thoughts about the game, as there generally are, from both sides of the game. Baylor pundits naturally leaned toward Baylor, while Texas Tech pundits mostly leaned toward Texas Tech. Again, generally, that's how it goes when the spread is close...
Lubbock Reveals Their Always & Forever Favorites- Part 1
Its pretty common to hear people swear that they will never return to place X, Y or Z. And I get it, I have been so terribly burned by a business that I have also made the same oath. Businesses with poor product, customer service or an unclean environment can leave a bad taste in your mouth, and there's really nothing wrong with washing your hands of them.
Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary
In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
Lubbock Could See Storms And Much Cooler Temperatures Soon
Thunderstorms, rain, sunny with temperatures going from mild to chilly to mild again. Welcome to Fall in West Texas. Get ready for a rollercoaster weather pattern over the next few days in Lubbock and around the South Plains. The good news? Cooler temperatures and maybe some rain. In fact, we could see storms in Lubbock.
Lubbock is in Desperate Need of a Nerdy Restaurant Like This
Lubbock is full of some amazing restaurants and bars, but there is definitely still room to add more great establishments to the Hub City. As a foodie and a bit of a nerd, there is a certain restaurant I keep hearing about that I would love to see come to Lubbock. Storm Crow Manor is a restaurant in Toronto that calls itself a ‘sports bar for geeks’.
Argument at Lubbock bar Results in one Person With Injuries
An argument at a Lubbock bar results in one person being discovered with injuries at a motel. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive at 2am Tuesday, November 1. The initial call that was received was due to a report of shots fired at the Hub City Inn, a motel in that area.
Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Hosting Lubbock Shopping Event Saturday
We are all excited about the big game on Saturday. Not only is Patrick Mahomes going to be here but so will his mom. She has something special going on for the community of Lubbock. She is putting on a shopping event and welcoming the public. Randi Mahomes told KCBD,...
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Are You Surprised by the Most Viewed ‘Lubbock’ Video on YouTube?
When you think of Lubbock, Texas, what are the first few things to come to mind? Possibly prairie dogs, maybe Buddy Holly, or how about Texas Tech?. Due to those being things that are commonly associated with the Hub City, you’d think they would make up a good chunk on the most viewed videos about Lubbock when searching up the city on YouTube. Well, that is not the case, because the most viewed video about Lubbock on YouTube is an advertisement for the McGavok Family Infinity dealership.
Lubbock ISD Opts-in to be First to try new Drug Disposal Program
Lubbock ISD will be the first district in the state of Texas to try the new Friday Night Lights Against Opioids program. The program was launched by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on October 12 and LISD is quickly putting it into action. This program is looking to put an end to opioid abuse around schools in Texas since the state of Texas is ranked in the top-5 for opioid deaths.
‘Take It or Double It’: Student Goes Viral Handing Out Shots on Texas Tech Campus
If you’ve been on TikTok recently, then you are probably familiar with the ‘take it or double it and give it to the next person' trend. The trend works exactly how it sounds where you can either take what’s being offered to you, or pass, and the next person participating gets offered twice the amount, or can also pass and double it.
Lubbock Folks Reveal Their Favorite Eateries For Chicken Fried Steak
Here in Lubbock, we take food seriously. And there are certain dishes we have incredibly high standards for. I've seen people nearly come to blows over chicken wings, brisket and jalapeno poppers. I love that kind of passion when it comes to food, as I certainly feel that strongly about it too.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday October 17 – October 23, 2022
The week has just started again and it already feels like this week is going by super fast already as we get closer to the end of October. There are so many parties going on this weekend that I am so excited but not ready for them just yet. This past weekend Texas Tech faced off against West Virginia and won (hopefully we do the same to Baylor), the Moonlight Market celebrated their one year anniversary, and we just celebrated the season finale of the House of the Dragon.
The Self-Checkout Won’t Kill You, Lubbock…It’s Not That Hard
I never realized people were so lazy that they would pick a fight over needing to check themselves out. I've always preferred checking myself out when I buy my groceries or whatnot. It minimizes the chances of having an awkward interaction with someone and leaves me to my own devices. It really don't mind doing the "extra work" of waving my items over a scanner and bagging them myself.
Steak Dinners & Vodka on a Yacht: Lubbock Man Admits to Fraud
A Lubbock man has admitted to defrauding several charter flight companies to pay for various things like a flight to Miami and steak dinners on a yacht. KAMC News reports that 26-year-old J. Nicholas Bryant had negotiated with a private charter flight company in November of 2021, saying he wanted a "demo flight" to make his final choice on buying an airplane. Reports say that Bryant manipulated a payment platform, tricking the charter company into believing the invoice was paid.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
A Lubbock man Caused Police to try Calm Him Down During Transport
A Lubbock teenager tried escaping police custody multiple times over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched on Saturday, October 29, after reports of an altercation. KAMC news reported that 18-year-old Justin Eli Casias was in an argument with his girlfriend and had taken possession of her father's wallet.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
