Meet your neighbors and learn more about the thriving local Jewish community at this free in-person gathering at the Boulder JCC on Wednesday, November 9 from 10 – 11:30 am. Whether you moved to Boulder a few weeks or a few years ago, this event, presented by the Boulder JCC, is a low-stress and fun way to find out more about Jewish life in the Foothills.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO