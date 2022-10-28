Read full article on original website
Related
boulderjewishnews.org
Boulder JCC Hosts Shalom Boulder, a New(ish) to Boulder Welcoming Event
Meet your neighbors and learn more about the thriving local Jewish community at this free in-person gathering at the Boulder JCC on Wednesday, November 9 from 10 – 11:30 am. Whether you moved to Boulder a few weeks or a few years ago, this event, presented by the Boulder JCC, is a low-stress and fun way to find out more about Jewish life in the Foothills.
boulderjewishnews.org
David Ilan to Present Mummies and Treasure: Portrayal of Archaeology in Film
Archaeology is usually portrayed in film as a swashbuckling adventure — think Indiana Jones, Tomb Raider, and The Mummy. Why is archaeology portrayed as a rip-roaring adventure or as a. source of supernatural phenomena? Social psychology plays a part, as does our society’s relationship with the distant past. Are...
Comments / 0