State College, PA

247Sports

Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri

What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?

Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Recap: Penn State-Ohio State score, stats, and more

STATE COLLEGE — No. 13 Penn State welcomes No. 2 Ohio State to Beaver Stadium today. Kickoff is set for Noon ET on FOX. The network has its pregame show set off the south end zone. “I just thought we had so much more diversity in our play calling...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip

South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'

This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Georgia football: Brock Bowers, Chris Smith honored by SEC after Florida win

Two of Georgia's standouts from last weekend's 42-20 neutral-site win over Florida were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Monday, with tight end Brock Bowers earning co-Offensive Player of the Week and safety Chris Smith earning defensive player of the week. An injury to Kendall Milton resulted in increased snaps for Robinson and a career day in several aspects. Robinson had a career-high 12 carries for 98 yards in the game, including a career-long 30-yard and his first career touchdown, the last score of the blowout victory over the Tigers. This is the fourth conference honor for Bowers, who was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after the South Carolina win this season and named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2021, following the wins over Vanderbilt and Kentucky. It is the third conference honor for Smith, who was named co-Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Oregon and Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Clemson in 2021.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance vs. Ohio State

In what seemed to be a very promising performance, the floor fell out on James Franklin and Penn State just as quick as it was built. Penn State had this game and should’ve won this game when they had no business of it. Three turnovers and they were within one score before it fell apart in the second half of the fourth quarter. This won’t be a very happy report card but it will be an honest one. Quarterback Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Grade: F The gloves are off for this one, Sean Clifford is the reason Penn State didn’t win today. I am...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State shows out with beautiful 'Stripe Out' look against Ohio State

The Stripe Out is looking dominant in Happy Valley Saturday. While the casual college football fan likely has heard of Penn State’s “White Out” game played each season in State College, the Stripe Out look is another Nittany Lions’ tradition. And the stripes were on full display Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State prior to kickoff.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Auburn fires 2 assistants, support staffers after Harsin's exit

A few of Bryan Harsin's Boise State-based hires have been fired along with him. Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, recruiting coordinator Darren Uscher, chief of staff Brad Larrondo and general manager and director of scouting and development Drew Fabianich were fired later in the day Monday following Auburn's decision to move on from Bryan Harsin, sources informed Auburn Undercover. Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding was retained.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Deion Sanders opens up about coaching future, Jackson State football: 'I have made no plans to go anywhere'

Deion Sanders has been highly successful as head coach of Jackson State from the get go. But with his 21-5 record, including a 7-0 start going into Saturday, there has been consistent chatter about “Prime Time” stepping up to a Power Five job and leaving the HBCU program he built into a powerhouse over 26 games. That chatter continued when Sanders appeared on College GameDay, live from Jackson State, and was asked by host Rece Davis of what he would do when approached by Power Five job openings.
JACKSON, MS

