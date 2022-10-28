Two of Georgia's standouts from last weekend's 42-20 neutral-site win over Florida were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Monday, with tight end Brock Bowers earning co-Offensive Player of the Week and safety Chris Smith earning defensive player of the week. An injury to Kendall Milton resulted in increased snaps for Robinson and a career day in several aspects. Robinson had a career-high 12 carries for 98 yards in the game, including a career-long 30-yard and his first career touchdown, the last score of the blowout victory over the Tigers. This is the fourth conference honor for Bowers, who was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after the South Carolina win this season and named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2021, following the wins over Vanderbilt and Kentucky. It is the third conference honor for Smith, who was named co-Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Oregon and Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Clemson in 2021.

ATHENS, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO