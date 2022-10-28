Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Fans Furious With James Franklin Over 4th Down Play Call
Penn State was moving the chains with ease on its opening drive of the second half against Ohio State. However, the offense was unable to build its lead. On fourth down from Ohio State's 19-yard line, Penn State decided to hand the ball to Nick Singleton with two lead blockers out in front of him.
Penn State football fans will be fired up by ex-Ohio State HC Urban Meyer’s bold take
One of college football’s most intense rivalries will renew on Saturday, as the Penn State Nittany Lions will clash with the Ohio State Buckeyes in a battle of Big Ten powers. Both the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are clearly looking for any edge they can get to emerge on...
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
247Sports
Beamer reacts to Carolina's offensive performance against Missouri
What does South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer have to say to the folks who think it’s time to make a change at play-caller and quarterback?. TheBigSpur asked on Saturday night, following the 23-10 loss to Missouri. Here’s what Beamer had to say in response to anyone who might feel that way.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks top 4 teams, says Ohio State will get vaulted after Week 10
Paul Finebaum updated his top 4 teams on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning coming out of Week 9, but Finebaum expects this group to look different after the conclusion of Week 10. After Week 9, things look mostly the same for Finebaum with Ohio State at No. 1 followed by...
The Toxicity of Jimbo Fisher
In Lead Columnist Kyle Golik's Sunday Feature, he looks at the downfalls of Jimbo Fisher on and off the field...
James Franklin Was Asked About Talent Gap With Ohio State
Penn State suffered their sixth straight loss to Ohio State yesterday, though this one ended up even more lopsided than most of the previous five. The outcome has some wondering whether the Nittany Lions have a massive talent gap with their Big Ten rivals. But if there is a talent...
Lane Kiffin comments on the firing of Auburn head coach Brian Harsin...Is he a candidate for the job?
Auburn fired Brian Harsin as its head football coach Monday morning. So what in the hell does that have to do with Ole Miss? Reporters are already reporting Lane Kiffin as a name to watch in the search for its next head coach. That's probably the worst kept secret in all of college football as the world waited for Auburn to make it's move. Of course, they would consider Kiffin. But it is unknown if the Ole Miss head coach would have any interest in moving to the Plains.
Recap: Penn State-Ohio State score, stats, and more
STATE COLLEGE — No. 13 Penn State welcomes No. 2 Ohio State to Beaver Stadium today. Kickoff is set for Noon ET on FOX. The network has its pregame show set off the south end zone. “I just thought we had so much more diversity in our play calling...
247Sports
Beamer discusses Gamecocks QB situation before upcoming road trip
South Carolina Gamecocks backup quarterback Luke Doty did not see any game action in October, after making four appearances during the first month of the season. Coach Shane Beamer didn’t close the door on Sunday night, when asked if there would be another opportunity for Doty to play in November.
Jim Harbaugh On Ugly Postgame Incident: 'Two Of Our Players Were Assaulted'
This Saturday night the Michigan Wolverines beat the Spartans of Michigan State soundly 29-7. Unfortunately, it's what took place after the game that's dominating headlines. Several Michigan State football players ganged up on a single Michigan player in the stadium tunnel after the game. The video is circulating on social media tonight.
247Sports
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
247Sports
Georgia football: Brock Bowers, Chris Smith honored by SEC after Florida win
Two of Georgia's standouts from last weekend's 42-20 neutral-site win over Florida were honored by the Southeastern Conference on Monday, with tight end Brock Bowers earning co-Offensive Player of the Week and safety Chris Smith earning defensive player of the week. An injury to Kendall Milton resulted in increased snaps for Robinson and a career day in several aspects. Robinson had a career-high 12 carries for 98 yards in the game, including a career-long 30-yard and his first career touchdown, the last score of the blowout victory over the Tigers. This is the fourth conference honor for Bowers, who was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week after the South Carolina win this season and named SEC Freshman of the Week twice in 2021, following the wins over Vanderbilt and Kentucky. It is the third conference honor for Smith, who was named co-Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Oregon and Defensive Player of the Week after the win over Clemson in 2021.
Report Card: Grading Penn State’s performance vs. Ohio State
In what seemed to be a very promising performance, the floor fell out on James Franklin and Penn State just as quick as it was built. Penn State had this game and should’ve won this game when they had no business of it. Three turnovers and they were within one score before it fell apart in the second half of the fourth quarter. This won’t be a very happy report card but it will be an honest one. Quarterback Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports Grade: F The gloves are off for this one, Sean Clifford is the reason Penn State didn’t win today. I am...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State shows out with beautiful 'Stripe Out' look against Ohio State
The Stripe Out is looking dominant in Happy Valley Saturday. While the casual college football fan likely has heard of Penn State’s “White Out” game played each season in State College, the Stripe Out look is another Nittany Lions’ tradition. And the stripes were on full display Saturday against No. 2 Ohio State prior to kickoff.
247Sports
Auburn fires 2 assistants, support staffers after Harsin's exit
A few of Bryan Harsin's Boise State-based hires have been fired along with him. Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, tight ends coach Brad Bedell, recruiting coordinator Darren Uscher, chief of staff Brad Larrondo and general manager and director of scouting and development Drew Fabianich were fired later in the day Monday following Auburn's decision to move on from Bryan Harsin, sources informed Auburn Undercover. Defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding was retained.
247Sports
Deion Sanders opens up about coaching future, Jackson State football: 'I have made no plans to go anywhere'
Deion Sanders has been highly successful as head coach of Jackson State from the get go. But with his 21-5 record, including a 7-0 start going into Saturday, there has been consistent chatter about “Prime Time” stepping up to a Power Five job and leaving the HBCU program he built into a powerhouse over 26 games. That chatter continued when Sanders appeared on College GameDay, live from Jackson State, and was asked by host Rece Davis of what he would do when approached by Power Five job openings.
Kansas football: Ex-Wisconsin OT, 5-star recruit Logan Brown commits to Jayhawks
Former Wisconsin offensive tackle Logan Brown is transferring to Kansas. The former five-star recruit made it official on Sunday afternoon, announcing his commitment to the Jayhawks via Twitter. Brown spent the last four years with the Badgers, appearing in 26 career games with three starts over the last three seasons...
247Sports
2023 three-star Georgia RB Johnson reacts to MSU offer
Jaylen Johnson, a senior three-star running back from Baxley (Ga.) Appling County, was offered by Michigan State last week. The Spartans lost a commitment from.
