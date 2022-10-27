ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
vcsuvikings.com

Viking Women take decisive victory over Providence Sunday

VALLEY CITY – Allie Negen posted a career-best 19 points Sunday afternoon as the Valley City State women's basketball team defeated Providence College 93-34. Freshman Madison Wilhelmi helped the effort with 18 points – including a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws – in just the second game of her Viking career. Valley City State improves to 2-0 on the season.
VALLEY CITY, ND
vcsuvikings.com

Men's Basketball falls to Dordt University

VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The Valley City State men's basketball team scored 87 points Saturday night but it wasn't enough as Dordt University shot 57 percent en route to a 105-87 win over the Vikings. Dordt put up 54 points in the first half, blistering the nets with 66...
VALLEY CITY, ND
vcsuvikings.com

Viking women cruise past Providence Saturday

VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State women's basketball team opened its season in the win column with a convincing 89-32 victory over Providence College on Saturday at the Bubble. Four Vikings scored in double figures Saturday, led by Meredith Dumas who posted 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Ashlyn...
VALLEY CITY, ND
vcsuvikings.com

Viking volleyball defeats Waldorf 3-1 on Senior Day

VALLEY CITY – Valley City State's Bailey Nelson made the most of Senior Day on Saturday afternoon, tallying 19 kills to power VCSU to a 3-1 victory over Waldorf by final scores of 25-14, 25-20, 17-25 and 30-28. "We needed the win and showed up to play today," said head coach Brigitte Greywater. "I was proud and impressed with their adaptability and maintaining that constant winning attitude."
VALLEY CITY, ND
vcsuvikings.com

Blue Hawks edge Vikings in North Star football matchup

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Valley City State football team went on the road and battled the top team in the conference Saturday afternoon but came up one score short, losing a hard-fought 21-13 game at Dickinson State. Trailing 21-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Vikings pulled to within 21-13...
VALLEY CITY, ND
KX News

NDSU shuts down IL State for 38th straight win

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for two touchdowns and North Dakota State beat Illinois State 24-7 on Saturday. The FCS fourth-ranked Bison (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) rebounded from their 23-21 loss to South Dakota State that ended a three-game win streak. NDSU held Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) to just 144 yards […]
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
VALLEY CITY, ND
bulletin-news.com

Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters

The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
FARGO, ND
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Early voting underway in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
CASS COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)

Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor

Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy