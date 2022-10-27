Read full article on original website
vcsuvikings.com
Viking Women take decisive victory over Providence Sunday
VALLEY CITY – Allie Negen posted a career-best 19 points Sunday afternoon as the Valley City State women's basketball team defeated Providence College 93-34. Freshman Madison Wilhelmi helped the effort with 18 points – including a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws – in just the second game of her Viking career. Valley City State improves to 2-0 on the season.
vcsuvikings.com
Men's Basketball falls to Dordt University
VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – The Valley City State men's basketball team scored 87 points Saturday night but it wasn't enough as Dordt University shot 57 percent en route to a 105-87 win over the Vikings. Dordt put up 54 points in the first half, blistering the nets with 66...
vcsuvikings.com
Viking women cruise past Providence Saturday
VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State women's basketball team opened its season in the win column with a convincing 89-32 victory over Providence College on Saturday at the Bubble. Four Vikings scored in double figures Saturday, led by Meredith Dumas who posted 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Ashlyn...
vcsuvikings.com
Viking volleyball defeats Waldorf 3-1 on Senior Day
VALLEY CITY – Valley City State's Bailey Nelson made the most of Senior Day on Saturday afternoon, tallying 19 kills to power VCSU to a 3-1 victory over Waldorf by final scores of 25-14, 25-20, 17-25 and 30-28. "We needed the win and showed up to play today," said head coach Brigitte Greywater. "I was proud and impressed with their adaptability and maintaining that constant winning attitude."
vcsuvikings.com
Blue Hawks edge Vikings in North Star football matchup
DICKINSON, N.D. – The Valley City State football team went on the road and battled the top team in the conference Saturday afternoon but came up one score short, losing a hard-fought 21-13 game at Dickinson State. Trailing 21-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Vikings pulled to within 21-13...
NDSU shuts down IL State for 38th straight win
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for two touchdowns and North Dakota State beat Illinois State 24-7 on Saturday. The FCS fourth-ranked Bison (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) rebounded from their 23-21 loss to South Dakota State that ended a three-game win streak. NDSU held Illinois State (5-3, 3-2) to just 144 yards […]
newsdakota.com
Valley City Town & Country Club Golf Course To Close
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Town and Country Club grounds Superintendent Lance A. Peterson announced that the Valley City Town and Country Club will be closing their golf course for the season at the end of the day on Wednesday, November 2nd. Peterson said the snow fence will be...
bulletin-news.com
Moorhead once site of one of Minnesota’s worst aviation disasters
The Fargo Forum special edition was left at the Fargo-Moorhead residents’ door by a newsboy on Thursday, October 30, 1941, perhaps before they had even finished their first cup of coffee. “14 KILLED IN FIERY CRASH OF NORTHWEST AIRLINER HERE,” screamed the large, all-caps headline. The news was...
valleynewslive.com
Legends to close at Rose Creek Golf Course
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The search is on for a new bar-restaurant at the Rose Creek golf course in south Fargo. It’s an item on the upcoming Fargo Park Board agenda for Wednesday, November 2nd. Legends Restaurant will be closing Saturday, October 29th. According to a memorandum,...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
valleynewslive.com
Early voting underway in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters can now cast their ballots for the upcoming mid-term election in Cass County, North Dakota. Five early voting locations opened across Cass County on Monday, October 31. To vote early, you can go to the Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Northview Church, the Hartl...
740thefan.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – One man died in a rollover motorcycle crash in Fargo on Saturday afternoon around 1:43 p.m. at 3500 Block Westrac Drive, when the driver lost control and struck a curb, throwing the man from the motorcycle. The motorcycle left a private parking lot, entered Westrac...
KNOX News Radio
2 motorcyclists killed in separate ND accidents (Update)
Two motorcyclists were killed in separate accidents Saturday in southeast North Dakota. The State Patrol says 38-year-old Andrew Burt of Byron (MN), died in a crash in Fargo at around 1:45 PM Saturday. On the 3500 block of Westrac Drive, Burt lost control of the cycle, which struck a curb,...
valleynewslive.com
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
valleynewslive.com
Two motorcyclists die in separate crashes in the Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two motorcyclists were killed in separate crashes in the Red River Valley. The first happened on Westrac Drive in Fargo around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was leaving a parking lot when the rider lost control and struck...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
valleynewslive.com
Woman of the year awarded to Valley City Doctor
Bismarck, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Misty Anderson is being recognized as Women of the Year by the ND Chapter of the American College of Physicians. Misty is an internal medicine physician at Sanford Health in Valley City, N.D. This award honors an outstanding woman physician with a distinguished...
Fargo Reacts As People Do Their “Business” On Downtown Sidewalks
People should have options available so they can avoid having to defecate on the sidewalks and streets in downtown Fargo. When nature calls...there's no sending it to your voicemail. So if you have no home it stands to reason you have no throne upon which to sit. Downtown Fargo is...
valleynewslive.com
Legend’s Bar and Grill at Rose Creek closing its doors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Legends Bar and Grill at Rose Creek Golf Course will be permanently closing its doors Saturday. In a note to patrons, the owners stated “we have enjoyed being in this space for the last two years.”. They added by saying “as the golf...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body pulled from Red River
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police confirm a man’s body was pulled from the Red River Sunday morning near a train bridge along the downtown Fargo bike trail. Emergency crews were called around 11:15 a.m. after witnesses stated they found the man’s body just north of Main Ave. We spoke with one witness who didn’t want to go on camera, but described what he saw.
