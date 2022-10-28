Read full article on original website
Related
Foods to Eat on the Anti-Inflammatory Diet
The anti-inflammatory diet is a dietary pattern that is thought to aid in reducing the risk of disease that's associated with chronic inflammation. The typical anti-inflammatory diet emphasizes fruits, vegetables, lean protein, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats. This article explores what chronic inflammation is and how diet can potentially help...
What to Eat When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is characterized by the presence of abnormal amounts of fat in the liver, which is called steatosis. If you have fat in your liver but no other damage, you are thought to have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). If left untreated, inflammation and liver cell damage can occur, causing a disease called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is associated with cirrhosis, end-stage liver disease, and liver transplantation, and is often associated with cardiovascular-related diseases.
Diabetes Question- Can I Eat Oatmeal?
Oatmeal is one of those foods that can spike blood sugar, but it’s also a very healthy whole grain noted for its soluble fiber, which can improve blood cholesterol. So how do we maximize the benefits of oatmeal and minimize its effect on blood glucose? Here are some simple tips.
How To Take Turmeric For Diabetes?
There is strong evidence that turmeric effectively reduces symptoms of diabetes and could even prevent prediabetic patients from developing type 2 diabetes. Some of these benefits primarily come from turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory qualities. Researchers have found that chronic inflammation plays a role in developing several health concerns, including heart disease, certain types of cancers, and Crohn's disease.
What Is the Boiled Egg Diet and Is It As Crazy As It Sounds?
Eggs are a popular food known for their protein content as well as a source of nutrients including vitamin D. A fad diet known as the boiled egg diet seeks to take advantage of the benefits of eggs by incorporating them heavily into one’s daily food routine. Despite the...
Signs of Gallbladder Distress and Potential Issues Associated with Them
There are many instances of gallbladder distress that should not be ignored. Discover important signs and the gallbladder problems they might indicate with Oswego Health. There are many instances of gallbladder distress that should not be ignored. Discover important signs and the gallbladder problems they might indicate with Oswego Health.
How to Lower Your Systolic Blood Pressure
If the top number of your blood pressure reading is 130 or higher, you have high systolic blood pressure. This can be due to lifestyle choices like smoking, age, genes, and medical conditions like thyroid disease. Consistently high systolic pressure is enough to diagnose you with high blood pressure—even if the bottom number, your diastolic pressure, is normal.
Can you eat Dill Pickles if you have Diabetes? [7 Benefits]
The American Diabetes Association recommends that people with diabetes limit their intake of dill pickles and other processed or cured foods because these products usually contain high amounts of sodium and may also contain unhealthy fats. Using dill pickle as part of a diabetic diet is safe (if taken in...
Diabetes Diet Chart Plan – Best Indian Diabetic Meal Chart
To understand what type of food a diabetic patient should consume for better health it is important to understand diabetes and its relation to food. Only when a person understands all the above-mentioned concepts then it would help them follow a diet plan to improve their health. Understanding diabetes. Diabetes...
4 ways to cut back on carbs without going full keto
Most nutritionists wouldn’t recommend the keto diet, but the eating plan has a few good takeaways. Cutting down on processed foods is always a good thing, and limiting carbs can help people manage conditions like diabetes. Make sure to choose high-quality fats and proteins to offset the lack of...
What is the Slow Carb Diet?
Like the ketogenic diet, the slow carb diet is based on simple rules and low-carb whole foods that can help promote fat loss and health improvement. Both diets have led to incredible weight loss results of 100 pounds or more. That being said, the slow carb diet sets itself apart...
Diabetes and Watermelon: Is It Safe to Eat?
With summers coming in, one fruit that should be thoroughly enjoyed is watermelon. Although there’s a myth surrounding fruits that it is not harmful to eat plenty, it’s always important to check the nutritional information first. Moreover, with watermelon containing high sugars, it is important to know how it is going to affect sugar levels. Therefore, diabetes and watermelon are much-debated topics.
IBS or Tummy Trouble? A Low FODMAP Diet Could Help
Feeling gassy, bloated and uncomfortable again? We’ve all had that unsettling feeling in our stomach after eating something that just didn’t hit the spot. And it always seems to occur at the worst time possible … “Check, please!”. Uncomfortable and inconvenient digestive issues related to food...
Is Frequent Urination A Sign Of Diabetes?
There are several bodily functions that many of us take for granted because they happen automatically without us even needing to think about it. Breathing, blinking, digestion, and countless other processes keep us alive, healthy, and comfortable. When one of these normally automatic processes becomes disrupted, it can negatively impact...
Top Restaurant Picks for People With Diabetes
A common misconception among diabetics is thinking that having this disease means sacrificing favorite foods. Sure, there have to be some restrictions in one’s diet, but thinking someone with diabetes can no longer eat their favorite meals is an unnecessary punishment. What is most important is keeping the amount of food and the frequency of consumption at bay. So, worry not, a diabetic patient can still dine out with their friends and family; there are even restaurant meals that are diabetes-friendly. Read on for a few top restaurant picks for diabetes patients.
Hypertension is So Common That Almost Everyone is Affected at Some Point
This post was written in collaboration with Maureen Sullivan, RN. Empower yourself and be more proactive about your health!. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a chronic medical condition regarding the force of the blood against artery walls.Think of about in terms of water, which represents your blood, in a garden hose, which represents your artery walls. You want just the right amount of water flow flowing through your garden hose so that you can water your plants—which in the case of this metaphor can represent your bodily organs that need the oxygen and nutrients from your blood.You don’t want too much pressure from the water in your garden hose, otherwise the hose can get damaged and break down, and your delicate plants get hit with a high pressured stream of water, which can be permanently damaging.
Eating can cause low blood pressure
Dizzy after eating? Feeling lightheaded from a meal could be postprandial hypotension. What is postprandial hypotension? Do you sometimes feel dizzy or lightheaded after eating a meal? If so, you could have a common condition called postprandial hypotension (the term loosely translates to low blood pressure after eating) that affects up to one-third of older men and women.
Signs and Symptoms of Gallbladder Disease
The gallbladder is a 4-inch-long pear-shaped sack located beneath the liver. It stores the bile produced by the liver and sends it down to the small intestine. Bile, in turn, breaks down fat. This allows nutrients to be better absorbed into your bloodstream. Like any organ, the gallbladder can develop...
Benefits of Olive Oil For Diabetes Patients
Olive oil is liquid fat that is obtained from olives, a traditional tree crop of the Mediterranean Basin. The oil is obtained by pressing whole olives and is commonly used in cooking. Olive oil is basically monounsaturated fat. The best type of olive oil is extra virgin olive oil and like all fats, it is made up of fatty acids, mostly oleic acid, at a rate of 55-83%. It also contains 36 known phenolic compounds- which are various compounds that have beneficial effects on our health.
Coffee + Lemon Juice: Weight Loss Dream Team?
Whether adding CBD for a calming effect or lavender for floral notes, we love creating coffee concoctions to enhance the average cup of joe. But what about a splash of lemon juice?. Though lemon coffee doesn’t sound so splendid, a number of TikTok users claim this drink is the latest...
