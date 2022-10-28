Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive
Bend Fire and Rescue is having their annual coat drive for new or used winter wear. Donations are accepted and can be dropped off between November 6 and December 2. They are also offering an option for contact-less drop off. New or used coats, scarves and other winter-related clothing are...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Brewing becomes not-for-profit company to give back
Redmond-based Cascade Lakes Brewing Company announced it is no longer a for-profit company. “We decided to become a not-for-profit which is basically an expression of our direction as a company,” said owner Andrew Rhine. “It’s a promise to put in all of our profits back into nonprofits and the charity partners that we care about and our employees.”
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend family donates father’s rare WWII collection to US Holocaust Museum
A family from Bend has donated a collection of artifacts taken from the desk of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini at the end of WWII. The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum now holds the collection of telegrams between Mussolini and Adolf Hitler, plus never-before-seen pictures of the two dictators at the height of their power.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ NeighborImpact hosts 21st annual Empty Bowls event at COCC
Tables lined with bowls, to raise money and awareness. That was the scene at Central Oregon Community college on Sunday, for NeighborImpact’s 21st annual Empty Bowls event. This year, NeighborImpact welcomed 600 people to their sold-out event for two different time slots at at noon and 1:30 p.m. Those...
KTVZ
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
centraloregondaily.com
2 election ratings agencies change Oregon 5th District forecast
Two national, non-partisan election ratings agencies have changed their forecast for next week’s election in Oregon’s 5th U.S. congressional district. The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball out of the University of Virginia now label the race between Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner as “Lean Republican.”
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Students in Crook County HS gun incident face expulsion hearing
Two students that were reportedly in possession of a handgun at Crook County High School on Wednesday are facing an expulsion hearing, according to Crook County School District. “We will definitely follow the protocols and the law on that,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “It’s required expulsion for any kind...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
Crash, heavy snow shut Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, days before closure for the season
Less than a week before its scheduled closure for the season next Tuesday, a crash and heavy wet snow closed state Highway 242 (the Old McKenzie Pass Highway) Wednesday afternoon, ODOT said. The post Crash, heavy snow shut Highway 242, the Old McKenzie Pass Highway, days before closure for the season appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend fatal hit-and-run suspect dragged victim out of road, Bend PD says
Bend Police have released a photo of the vehicle they say was involved in a deadly hit and run in northwest Bend last week. And they revealed that witnesses saw the suspect dragged the victim out of the roadway. Police are hoping someone in the area has surveillance video of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ballots pouring in one week before election day
Tuesday marks one week until election day and a good percentage of voters have already returned their ballot. Even here in Oregon, where we can vote by mail until the day of the election, a lot of people like to drop their ballot in person. “I might have passed by...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Ian Cranston murder trial jury selection in death of Barry Washington Jr
Jury selection was underway Wednesday in the murder trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year. Opening statements could happen as early as Thursday. The trial is expected to last about two weeks. Cranston is accused of shooting Washington,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend hit-and-run victim, 76, dies; Police still looking for driver
A 76-year-old man who was struck in a hit-and-run in Bend last week has died, police said Monday. Investigators are still looking for the person responsible. Bend Police say Walter James Lane of Bend was struck at the roundabout at NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
