Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
963kklz.com
10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy
December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
Fox5 KVVU
Hopeful plans in place to remake Moulin Rouge Hotel and Casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Moulin Rouge was built back in 1955 on the corner of Bonanza and H Street near Downtown Las Vegas. ”We just want the opportunity we think being here today by the grace of God has given us the opportunity and the community to be overjoyed in what we are bringing back,” said Gene Collins a member of the Las Vegas Moulin Rouge LLC.
Eater
The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas
With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
cdrecycler.com
Several demolitions in the pipeline for Las Vegas
Las Vegas is no stranger to large demolitions and implosions to clear space for new development. Since the beginning of the year, the party city has lined up several demolitions to freshen up the strip’s ever-changing appearance. Most recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas eatery serving spicy pizza that comes with a medical waiver
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of spicy food will be able to prove how hot they can really handle their food with a new pizza from a Las Vegas eatery. According to a news release, a downtown Las Vegas pizza shop, Evel Pie, has debuted a pizza that’s served with actual flames.
Only on 8: Las Vegas man lives in year-round haunted house in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Halloween may be one day a year, however there's one house in the southeast Las Vegas valley where it's Halloween all year long.(KLAS)
Fox5 KVVU
Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
Adele’s Las Vegas residency sold out as ticket prices soar
All Adele shows are sold out and tickets were only available through Ticketmaster's verified program trying to get a chance at any tickets doesn't come without a hefty price.
vegas24seven.com
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES
SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
Las Vegas Grand Prix hotel rates raised more than 300%
With a little over a year before the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 race, hotel room rates for the Las Vegas Strip are beginning to be published.
Fox5 KVVU
Slot machines at Las Vegas airport bring in more than $1B in revenue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company who operates the slots at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport announced that the gaming machines have generated over $1 billion in all-time revenue. According to a news release, Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, Inc. has operated the slot machines at the...
spectrumnews1.com
More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego
The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
Fox5 KVVU
Expect extra noise in northeast Las Vegas due to air show at Nellis AFB
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nellis Air Force Base is advising residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley to expect extra noise as it hosts its free Aviation Nation air show event. According to a news release, held Nov. 4-6, the event will mark Nellis’ first air show in three...
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Ghost of Boulder City”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-According to town legend many spirits haunt Boulder City. A ghost plane, a haunted speakeasy and the presence of workers who passed during the building of the Hoover Dam. JC Fernandez and paranormal investigator Joshua Warren explore these mysteries and more!
North valley officials to demolish building to make way for the new NLV Village
The NLV Village is said to be a 19-acre redevelopment project along Lake Mead and Las Vegas Boulevard. This is the largest redevelopment project in history for the city according officials.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip food hall hiring for tipped cook position, other hospitality roles
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of a food hall that’s set to open on the Las Vegas Strip announced they are holding hiring fairs to fill over 100 union-backed hospitality roles. According to a news release, Clique Hospitality will hold two hiring events this week as they look...
Las Vegas residents line up to buy lottery tickets at Powerball grows to $1 billion
As the line snakes around the Lotto Store counting down to the Powerball, Las Vegas locals share what they would do if they won the lottery.
KTNV
First round of tickets to Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on sale for American Express Card members
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Formula 1 fans with an American Express Card got first access to tickets to the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Tuesday. American Express Card members will have priority access to tickets for the race scheduled to take over the Las Vegas Strip in November of 2023, race organizers announced previously.
Las Vegas Now’s Haunted History: “The Boy in Fox Ridge Park”
Las Vegas (KLAS)- In this Haunted History story, Mercedes Martinez stopped by Fox Ridge Park in Henderson, where legend has it, a young boy who died there is now haunting the park. Mercedes enlisted the help of some local ghost hunters and a psychic to see if they could track the boy’s spirit down.
Fox5 KVVU
Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
Comments / 1