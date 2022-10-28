ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

10 Las Vegas Holiday Events That Will Bring You Joy

December is approaching fast and to embrace the celebratory spirit, you have to check out these Las Vegas holiday events!. If one thing is always true, it’s that Vegas never does anything in halves. The holidays are no exception! From mazes to botanical gardens to 100-foot-tall Christmas trees, Christmas in Las Vegas is an experience unlike any other. Come on down and be wowed by the variety of adventures the city has to offer. Vegas hardly ever gets snow, but unpack those Christmas sweaters because 2022 is going to look like a Hallmark movie come to life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Hopeful plans in place to remake Moulin Rouge Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Moulin Rouge was built back in 1955 on the corner of Bonanza and H Street near Downtown Las Vegas. ”We just want the opportunity we think being here today by the grace of God has given us the opportunity and the community to be overjoyed in what we are bringing back,” said Gene Collins a member of the Las Vegas Moulin Rouge LLC.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Best Restaurants for Group Dining in Las Vegas

With the weather cooling and holidays fast approaching, the time is now to plan for family dinners, office parties, and nights out with good food and good friends. Make the meal a great one with restaurants that can accommodate large groups, varied dining preferences, and a nice ambiance. From Italian restaurants to downtown spots, to dinners meant for sharing, Las Vegas has lots of great options for a festive dinner with a large group.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdrecycler.com

Several demolitions in the pipeline for Las Vegas

Las Vegas is no stranger to large demolitions and implosions to clear space for new development. Since the beginning of the year, the party city has lined up several demolitions to freshen up the strip’s ever-changing appearance. Most recently, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest wins $1M at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas casino won $1 million playing poker this weekend. The Venetian Las Vegas said the guest was dealt a seven-card straight flush with a joker while playing Face Up Pai Gow poker. The guest also made a $5 side bet, making them eligible for the progressive jackpot, Venetian representatives said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES

SOUTH POINT HOTEL, CASINO & SPA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL NEW YEARS EVE PERFORMANCES. South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be ringing the new year in with multiple entertainment experiences on Friday, Dec. 31. Each experience will include a champagne toast and balloon drop as the clock strikes midnight. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/entertainment. Guests must be 21 or older.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Slot machines at Las Vegas airport bring in more than $1B in revenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The company who operates the slots at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport announced that the gaming machines have generated over $1 billion in all-time revenue. According to a news release, Michael Gaughan’s Airport Slot Concession, Inc. has operated the slot machines at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
spectrumnews1.com

More Angelenos are leaving for Las Vegas, San Diego

The lack of affordable housing in Los Angeles has more Angelenos looking to relocate, according to a new analysis from the home shopping website, Redfin. LA had the second-highest number of homebuyers seeking to leave in the third quarter, the site found. Las Vegas, San Diego, Phoenix and Dallas were their top destinations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Scientists: Desperate coyotes eat tortoises as food in the drought

Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road. Nevada corrections officers,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

