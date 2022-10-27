We had our first brush with the 2023 BMW M2 coupe not too long ago and our overall impression—so far—is that the max-performance 2 Series has "great balance and confident handling." We were satisfied with the available 453 horsepower and were even fine with the brake-by-wire system. Granted, we were behind the wheel of a prototype, but it seems unlikely that BMW would drastically change the dynamics of the 2023 M2 coupe between that drive opportunity and its ultimate release. Since driving the covered-up M2 prototype—it was wearing camouflage typical of pre-release test vehicles—the new M2 has been fully unveiled, and though it's not as weird looking as BMW's M3 and M4, not everyone is sold on the M2's stocky appearance and boxy front end. Well, the automaker has just revealed a new suite of M Performance parts, including some exterior bits that might change some minds. Alright, a few dress-up parts probably won't suddenly polish the M2 into a beauty, but hey never say "never," right?

2 DAYS AGO